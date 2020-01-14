Strategic Risk Associates Launches Unique Credit Portfolio Management Practice

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Strategic Risk Associates, LLC ("SRA"), a consulting and SaaS risk software firm specializing in the financial services industry, is proud to announce the establishment of a Credit Portfolio Management Practice under the direction of Amitabh Bhargava, an accomplished banker with two-plus decades of successful experience creating value for wholesale and consumer lending businesses.

SRA's Credit Portfolio Management practice will deliver key risk insights through a disciplined, scalable, and repeatable analytical framework that includes best practice data management and collection, credit research, adherence to regulatory standards, credit cycle preparedness, and stress testing.

Under the guidance of Mr. Bhargava, the practice goals are to help clients improve portfolio returns, identify and manage concentrations, implement a granular and rigorous limit framework and ensure full business transparency through clean and clear data systems, governance, and automation.

"Amitabh is an active leader in industry initiatives to advance performance and risk practices in credit portfolio management. Now his experience and leadership will be used to create value for SRA clients with scalable credit portfolio management services and lower marginal cost," says Bert Knotts, SRA Partner and Chief Credit Officer. "He will provide key guidance to our ERM Watchtower (integrated risk management hub) clients as we extend the service to support active and scalable Credit Portfolio Management."

Michael Glotz, SRA's CEO and Founding Partner added, "Amitabh's proven ability to identify credit market disruption, forward-looking indicators, portfolio correlations, and commercial and retail credit risk tolerances will now drive SRA's credit portfolio management offering. His extensive expertise advising credit investors includes identifying forward-looking indicators, exposing layers of credit risk, implementing best practice data health and analytics, and highlighting efficiency and automation opportunities is in perfect alignment with SRA's extensive work in risk aggregation, automation, efficiency, stress testing, and M&A due diligence."

About Mr. Bhargava

Most recently, Amitabh oversaw credit analytics and research for Capital One's wholesale portfolio, identifying emerging risks and influencing key risk acceptance and avoidance decisions. His contributions included improving portfolio structure, optimizing risk-return, origination guidance, and awareness of regulatory requirements using a data analytics-driven economic, sectoral, and competitive analytical framework. In prior roles at Capital One, Amitabh supervised executive credit risk assessment, rating agency communication, BOD communication and portfolio modeling.

Amitabh started his career in India as a commercial underwriter and relationship manager at ICICI Bank, where he conducted techno-financial and economic appraisal and underwriting of greenfield and expansion projects from an investment perspective; and developed pricing and capital allocation tools.

Amitabh is an accredited Credit Risk Certified (RMA-CRC) professional, Financial Risk Manager (GARP), and CFA Charterholder, and his active involvement in industry associations currently includes board membership with the RMA Richmond. He is also a past president of the Richmond Association of Business Economics (www.RABEva.org) and served on the Regulatory Steering Committee of the International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers (www.iacpm.org).

About Strategic Risk Associates

Strategic Risk Associates is a national risk software and consulting firm specializing in the financial services industry including: SRA Watchtower risk software, Credit Risk and Data Management, Loan Reviews, Stress Tests, Credit Training, Credit Process Improvements, Enterprise Risk Management; Merger and Acquisition Support; Regulatory Support for Bank Exams, MOUs, and Enforcement Actions; Management and Board Assessments; Strategic Plans; Capital Plans; and Board of Director Training, and Succession Plans. SRA partners have direct banking, specialty finance, and regulatory experience.

Bert Knotts

Partner & Chief Credit Officer

Strategic Risk Associates

+1 (703) 581-9623

aknotts@srabank.com

SOURCE Strategic Risk Associates

Related Links

www.srabank.com

