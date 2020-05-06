Strategic Solutions Network Webinar on May 13th to Feature Amy Lung, COO of HealthMine, and Rex Wallace, Medicare Advantage Consultant, as they Cover the Medicare Star Program Changes & Guide Attendees on Improving Plan Performance & Member Satisfaction

DALLAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Lung, COO of HealthMine, and Rex Wallace, industry expert and leading Medicare Advantage consultant who specializes in improving Star Ratings, will present a free Strategic Solutions Network Webinar on May 13th at 2 pm Eastern entitled: "Understanding the Changes to the Medicare Star Program: How to Impact Your Plan's Performance & Increase Member Satisfaction." Click here to register for the free webinar.

With the recent CMS changes announced to the Star Program on April 6th, this webinar will be beneficial for health plans to understand the impact of these program changes. This is especially true in light of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans' additional challenges related to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on members getting needed services and data collection for Star Ratings. This webinar will review and address these important Star measure changes, how they impact MA plans, and offer a strategy with actionable steps to help plan executives improve key measures.



Key takeaways will include:



Understand the 2021 Star Rating changes and how to model the impact on your plan

Anticipate how the 2022 Star Rating changes may impact your plan

Ideas on how strategic modeling of populations against the star program measures could provide more opportunities to maximize performance

How to proactively identify and engage members during and following the pandemic to help them navigate their healthcare

How to link clinical care to member satisfaction to maximize and measure performance

About Amy Lung:

Amy Lung is HealthMine's Chief Operating Officer. She has 14 years of healthcare experience focused on Quality Improvement through data-driven member and provider engagement strategies. With extensive experience working between health plans and provider organizations, Amy has designed multi-year, sustainable quality improvement programs for several organizations and has a keen interest in utilizing data and technology to expedite results.

She has led high-performing health plans to achieve and sustain a 4.0 Star Rating in Medicare Advantage, 4.0 NCQA Medicaid Health Plan Ratings, led top-rated Medicaid Plan Performance, collaborated to win two state Medicaid RFPs and has captured significant revenue return in Medicaid Withhold Programs.

Amy is certified as an Improvement Advisor from the Institute of Healthcare Improvement and holds a LEAN for Healthcare certification through UCLA extension. She also holds a B.A. in Biology from the University of Wisconsin— Eau Claire.

About Rex Wallace:

Rex Wallace is the founder and principal of Rex Wallace Consulting, LLC, a firm that specializes in improving Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage health plans. Rex assesses plans and guides them in the development and implementation of industry-leading strategies to drive material Quality Improvement.

Since its inception in 2017, RWC has helped multiple Medicare Advantage contracts achieve significant improvements in Star Ratings, including single-year full-Star improvements.

Prior to launching RWC, Rex spent twenty-three years in strategic healthcare roles, with a strong focus on Medicare Advantage. Most recently, he led Stars for a large, multi-state plan that consistently achieved 4 and 4.5 Stars across its multiple contracts.

About HealthMine

HealthMine is an engagement and reward solution, empowering individuals to take the right actions to improve their health. Creating personalized continuous engagement strategies for healthcare organizations down to the individual member and driving health actions through customized incentives and rewards; improving clinical outcomes and accelerating quality improvement in one configurable solution.

Connect with HealthMine on LinkedIn and learn more at HealthMine.com.

