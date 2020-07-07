Strategic Venue Partners Celebrates More Than 1 Year of Providing Wireless Connectivity to Rush University Medical Center Facility

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaboration between international leaders in medicine, including musculoskeletal health, is celebrating more than one year of successfully serving patients in Oak Brook, Illinois. Since Rush University Medical Center and Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush began treating patients at their newly built facility in January 2019, Strategic Venue Partners (SVP), the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service, has played a large role in helping them communicate effectively with staff and patients.

SVP collaborated with administrators and clinicians to design and build a modern, state-of-the art distributed antenna system (DAS), that includes all major carriers. The system was installed as the facility was being constructed. From the time it opened, SVP's strategic approach to wireless solutions has provided doctors and patients across the multi-floor facility with reliable wireless connectivity.

"Access to dependable wireless service is an important part of the patient care delivery model," said Randal Johnson, CFO for Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. "Patients rely on connectivity to communicate with friends and family throughout the building, and the medical staff increasingly relies on wireless functionality to access tools that help them care for and communicate with patients. SVP helps make all of this possible."

Healthcare facilities progressively rely on wireless capabilities to meet the growing demand for telehealth visits. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services stated it would treat virtual visits the same as in-person visits, allowing more patients to see doctors virtually. In March, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush announced it had trained its nearly 100 providers on telehealth.

The telehealth trend is taking hold at medical facilities across the nation. According to a physician survey published in April by Merritt Hawkins , nearly half of all physicians were treating patients virtually, up from 18% in 2018. Key leaders at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush stated they're prepared to continue telehealth visits after the pandemic if patients request it, which deems services like SVP's even more critical to caring for patients.

"We provide ubiquitous coverage throughout the facility and parking garages," said Justin Marron, CEO for SVP. "With our future-proofed approach to the lifecycle management of all wireless communications, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush will have a state-of-the-art system now and well into the future, capable of handling any wireless offering that may be developed in the coming years. We'll keep managing relationships with wireless carriers so they can focus on caring for patients."

About SVP

Strategic Venue Partners (SVP) is the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service. SVP is transforming wireless connectivity by partnering directly with venues to develop, install, own and operate customized in-building wireless systems, like distributed antenna systems, Wi-Fi, Public Safety Systems, fiber assets, internet protocol television and citizens broadband radio service CBRS (OnGo®) private LTE. SVP's unique long-term approach to developing critical infrastructure removes the connectivity burden from enterprise businesses through meeting existing needs while also planning for future infrastructure changes and developments. Learn more about how SVP is transforming wireless connectivity at www.strategicvenue.com .

About Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) offers comprehensive, unparalleled, orthopedic services as well as physical and occupational therapy. MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They are known for treating patients with orthopedic conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 7 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has offices at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago; Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT), Westchester; and Munster, Indiana. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.rushortho.com/appointments. Follow us on Facebook @MidwestOrthopaedicsatRush or Twitter @mor_docs.

