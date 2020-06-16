Strategies For Developing New Hybrid Service Lines Blending Virtual & Onsite Services -- OPEN MINDS June 16 Web Briefing Features Hazelden, Optum & Cigna Executives

GETTYSBURG, Pa., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host a web briefing, Blended Virtual & Onsite Services For Continuity Of Care for health and human services provider organization executives. The web briefing will focus on best practice models for new hybrid blended service lines; how payers are measuring treatment effectiveness as services shift to a blended model of onsite and online; metrics and data needed to assess the efficacy of a blended approach to care; and best practices in leveraging technology to deliver care and sustain residential, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs.

The web briefing is led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Deborah Adler, and features a panel of provider organization and health plan executives who will share their unique perspectives on maintaining the continuity of care for current consumers while keeping their literal (and virtual) doors open for new ones. Ms. Adler will be joined by Lantie Jorandby, M.D., chief medical officer of Lakeview Health; Pablo McCabe, director of national and strategic accounts at Hazelden Betty Ford and Quyen Ngo, executive director of the Butler Center for Research at Hazelden Betty Ford, who will discuss the strategic opportunities and challenges blended programs are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the new changes are shaping the direction of research. Erin Boyd, solutions and program director at Cigna and Deb Nussbaum, senior director of behavioral product at Optum, will share the payer perspective on the changes to service delivery for this level of care, with more insight into the long-term implications for benefit coverage post-COVID-19. The web briefing will include 60 minutes of live technical assistance from the OPEN MINDS team of experts.

"Many provider organizations made the quick pivot to virtual services when COVID-19 started. Now it's time to assess lessons learned to enable strategic planning to protect their market niche post-crisis," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "Organizations serving people with complex and chronic needs must now explore blended service delivery models to ensure treatment efficacy and gain a competitive advantage."

The web briefing is offered as part of The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market, a program designed to help executive teams prepare, respond, and navigate the economic disruption and market turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and fallout.

Registration is free and limited to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle. Contact us at 877-350-6463 or [email protected] if you are not currently an Elite member and want to join, to access the Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management resources.

For more information on the program, or press related inquires, please contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

SOURCE OPEN MINDS

Related Links

www.openminds.com

