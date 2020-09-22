Strategy Advisor and Corporate Governance Leader Sherrin Ross Ingram selected as a Top 100 Women of Influence

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Center for Strategic Planning ("ICFSP") proudly announces that Diversity MBA Magazine recognized Sherrin Ross Ingram, Chief Strategy Officer of ICFSP, as a Top 100 Women of Influence. Ms. Ingram has a history of award-winning performance as a visionary leader in strategy execution, risk management, community service and spearheading profitable growth.

Sherrin Ross Ingram, Chief Strategy Officer of the International Center for Strategic Planning

These women leaders were carefully selected from the over thirteen years of historical Top 100 under 50 honorees. After a process which included comparing growth and impact, this list was compiled from a pool of over 700 women previously recognized. "We have achieved a significant milestone publishing our fourth publication, Top 100 Magazine, recognizing and celebrating professionals across disciplines and industries for their continued commitment to excellence. We extend this honor to this elite group of world-changing women," says Pam McElvane, CEO, Diversity MBA Media.

"I am honored to join such a distinguished and respected group of women who make up Diversity MBA's Top 100 Women of Influence," said Sherrin Ross Ingram, Chief Strategy Officer of International Center for Strategic Planning. "In reality, there are many more than 100 top women making a significant impact on growth in their respective companies and industries, and it's a priority for me to encourage women at all levels of achievement to be bold and relentless in increasing organizational value for all stakeholders."

In addition to her role at ICFSP overseeing the development and support of all strategic planning for client companies, Ingram serves as an independent corporate director providing fresh perspectives to boards for evaluating strategic decisions and maintaining a balanced drive between growth and fiscal responsibility. She currently serves as Chairman of the Board of the DuPage Housing Authority and Chairman of the Board of DHA Management Inc. Previously, she served as Of Counsel to a national law firm, Chair of a CEO Advisory Board with Vistage International, Board Chair for the Foundation for Real Nutrition and Sustainable Living, and an Advisory Board member at Whittier College.

Ingram is also an NACD Governance Fellow, a Baldridge Examiner and the creator of the Actionable Strategic Planning Framework® which provides a holistic approach to supporting strategy execution. She holds a law degree from the University of Iowa, a bachelor's degree in Economics from Whittier College, and is licensed to practice law in Illinois. An international keynote speaker and author, Ingram has delivered over 500 keynotes and workshops on strategy execution and leadership development.

Ingram will be the featured speaker at the live telecast on Overcoming Biases in Strategic Planning on October 5, 2020. Identifying and overcoming biases is an integral component of Ingram's Actionable Strategic Planning Framework® that she presents to hundreds of CEOs and boards every year. She experienced a surge in request for presentations on her framework during the covid pandemic. To learn more and register for this free event, please visit: http://www.sherrin.com/events

About International Center for Strategic Planning

International Center for Strategic Planning facilitates development of strategic plans and provides interim and fractional Chief Strategy Officers for companies looking to aggressively scale or comprehensively restructure. Visit http://www.icfStrategicPlanning.com

To see the full list of Top 100 Women of Influence recognized by Diversity MBA Magazine in its September 2020 issue, visit https://diversitymbamagazine.com/recognitions/diversity-mba-media-announces-top-100-women-of-influence/

