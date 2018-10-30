Strategy and Management Services, Inc. Named Minority Veteran Business Enterprise of the Year by NaVOBA

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, 2018 Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS) was named the Minority Veteran Business Enterprise of the Year by the National Veteran Owned Business Association (NaVOBA). This award is reserved for companies that are at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by minority U.S. military veterans.

"SAMS is humbled to receive such a prestigious award," said Staci L. Redmon, president and chief executive officer of SAMS, "I founded SAMS 10 years ago, and each day everything I imagined for the company is becoming real."

In addition to being founded and led by a veteran, SAMS proudly holds a veterans first hiring policy and strives to create meaningful opportunities for veterans and family members of veterans. Presently, more than 70% of the SAMS employee population lies within this category.

"SAMS is composed of strong and talented individuals who come together to push this company to new levels of achievement," continued Redmon, "This award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of the SAMS team."

About NaVOBA (The National Veteran Owned Business Association)

NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America's Veteran and Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran's business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes.

About SAMS

Founded in 2008, Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS) is an award-winning, SBA 8(a) program participant, verified SDVOSB, EDWOSB, SBA-certified SDB small business, NaVOBA-certified SDVBE, and Commonwealth of Virginia SWaM, MWAA LDBE and WBENC-certified company. SAMS provides advisory solutions and technology implementation for federal agencies, state and local governments, higher education institutions, and commercial entities who want the high-quality services of a top-tier company with the "high-touch" of a client-focused small business. For more information, please visit http://www.getsamsnow.com/.

SOURCE Strategy and Management Services, Inc. (SAMS)

Related Links

http://www.getsamsnow.com

