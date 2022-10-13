Strategy Consulting Market to grow by USD 57.76 Bn by 2026, Rising need for improved customer digital experience to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategy consulting market in the Research & Consulting Services industry is expected to grow by USD 57.76 bn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the strategy consulting market will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.40%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Strategy Consulting Market 2022-2026

The rising need for improved customer digital experience, maintaining sustainable competitive advantage, and strategy consulting firms providing custom-made solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Strategy Consulting Market Segmentation

Organization size

Large enterprises



SMEs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth over the forecasted timeframe. The US is North America's primary market for strategy consulting. The research provides a current review of the market's geographic distribution. Given its recent rapid growth, North America is anticipated to present a number of chances for market vendors to expand over the forecast period. Over the projected period, maintaining a durable competitive edge will help the strategy consulting market in North America thrive. Buy Sample Report.

Strategy Consulting Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

A.T. Kearney

Accenture Plc

Bain and Co. Inc.

Boston Consulting Group Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

McKinsey and Co.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Roland Berger Holding GmbH

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas :

Strategy Consulting Market size

Strategy Consulting Market trends

Strategy Consulting Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the rising need for improved customer digital experience is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increased risks related to data security and privacy is may threaten the growth of the market.

Strategy Consulting Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist strategy consulting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the strategy consulting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the strategy consulting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of strategy consulting market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market in Japan by Type and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Strategy Consulting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17.40% Market growth 2022-2026 $57.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.T. Kearney, Accenture Plc, Bain and Co. Inc., Boston Consulting Group Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., McKinsey and Co., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Roland Berger Holding GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Conten ts

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Organization size

Market segments

Comparison by Organization size

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

SMEs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Organization size

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A.T. Kearney

Accenture Plc

Bain and Co. Inc.

Boston Consulting Group Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

McKinsey and Co.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Roland Berger Holding GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio