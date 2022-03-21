Strategy Dossier, 2022: Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar & Iveco - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2022 - Global Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, PACCAR, Navistar & Iveco - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Trucking industry has been cruising in top gear with booming order intake, freight volumes & rates and robust fleet utilization while facing modest headwinds in form of supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, labor shortages, rising material costs & semi-conductor chip shortages.

The Global Trucking industry has been recovering steadily from the COVID-19 while cruising in top gear with booming order intake, freight volumes & rates and robust fleet utilization levels across operators which have reached pre-COVID-19 levels across most key global markets while facing modest headwinds in form of continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic marked by supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, labor shortages, rising material costs, limited freight capacity & semi-conductor chip shortages which continue to impede the pace of overall recovery momentum



The industry continues to make steady progress towards development of a range of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation over long term while continuing the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity & autonomy. The efforts have primarily been led by electrification, focused on both battery electric & hybrid technologies, with the tipping point for electric trucks coming in 2022 with mass production & commercial deliveries of electric trucks commencing across industry OEMs. Further, mass market production, introduction & adoption of hydrogen powered trucks, featuring hydrogen fuel cell based propulsion systems and the usage of hydrogen as a fuel in conventional ICE engines, are likely across markets in the 2030s with the further advancement of the same likely to get a further push across the U.S. under the DOE's 3rd generation SuperTruck program and in Europe under the industry's H2Accelerate initiative



The rapid energy transition towards de-carbonization & sustainability, continued infrastructure investments across most markets, especially, the recent passing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act in the U.S. and with the launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment under its Global Gateway Strategy in late 2021 aiming to mobilise & invest EUR 300 billion by 2027 towards development of global infrastructure, continued strength in the U.S. residential construction sector marked by robust housing starts, strong demand from the commodities segment and the ongoing e-commerce boom are likely to collectively provide significant growth opportunities to the industry over near to medium term in form of fleet replacements, expansion & recapitalizations, especially, given the volatility in global crude oil prices. That's despite projections for the slowdown of global economic recovery over near term owing to uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by central banks. Overall, Trucking is projected to maintain its cruising speed as well as overall growth momentum across most markets in 2022 with the exception of China which is in the correction mode following real estate woes and a zero-tolerance policy towards COVID-19.



Against this backdrop, the 2022 edition of the report analyses the overall strategy focus and provides insights into & comprehensive analysis of the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the World's Top 7 medium & heavy truck manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon



Report Excerpts

Analysis of Daimler's ambitious plan to achieve 60% market share in the Global Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) Market by 2030 and plans to produce only ZEVs by 2039 Daimler's medium term growth strategy aimed at boosting profitability to 10%+ level by 2025. Also, plans for rapid transition to sustainable technologies with decryption of Daimler's medium term technology strategy Volvo's rapid electrification of its truck portfolio, focus on growing services business and plans to turn Asia and North America into key pivots of its medium term growth strategy Scania gearing up & investing massively with a detailed blueprint & ecosystem towards electrification while focusing on China as the growth catapult Adoption of collaboration route by industry behemoths; Daimler, Volvo & Traton, to accelerate the journey towards electrification Trucking projected to maintain its cruising speed & overall growth momentum across most markets in 2022, with the exception of China , with strong drivers, indicators & fundamentals Significant upcoming infrastructure investments in form of passing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act in the U.S. and the launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment, under its Global Gateway Strategy launched in late 2021, with EUR 135 billion to be dedicated to infrastructure investments globally by the European Fund for Sustainable Development+ through 2027 are likely to provide a massive boost to construction & trucking industries over medium term Supply Chain disruptions, continued semi-conductor chip shortages, pandemic's likely direction & inflationary pressures across key markets could become potential speed humps on the industry's recovery momentum over near term

Relevance & Usefulness

Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections

Analysis of Key Industry Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors & Market Outlook for 2022

Key Topics Covered



Section - 1: Business Snapshot & Overview - World's Top 7 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section - 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Top 7 Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section - 3: Strategy Focus - Across Top 7 Industry OEMs



Section - 4: Key Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 5: SWOT Analysis

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section - 6: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 8: Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 9: Strategic Market Outlook

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Outlook for 2022

Growth Projections for the Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market

Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

