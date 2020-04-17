Strategy Dossier of the World's Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers 2010-2019: A Challenging Market Environment for General Aviation Going Forward due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Decennial Strategy Dossier - The Decade from 2010 to 2019 - Strategy Focus, Evolution, Progression & the Path Ahead to the 2020s - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business jet market, which having managed the headwinds extremely well, has made very strong signs of demand resurgence, at the turn of the decade, with 2019 turning out to be one of the best years for the industry in a long time with robust growth in aircraft deliveries as well as billings registered by the industry.

However, going forward, managing things in a very difficult & challenging market environment for general aviation post the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, with most key global economies projected to go into recession for 2020, will be critical for the industry over near term.

This Decennial Strategy Dossier reviews the strategy evolution & progression for the Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers through one of the toughest & most turbulent decades for the business aviation industry, following the global financial crisis of 2008, which marked the beginning of the paradigm shift for the market, in terms of recalibration of usual, pre-crisis demand levels, shift in preference for aircraft types with the advent of the era of heavy jets, development & introduction of new aircrafts models by the OEMs to stimulate demand and technological evolution by the industry focused on performance, safety, comfort and optimized operating economics.



The report analyzes and reviews the strategic path taken by these industry OEMs through the decade ending in 2019 led primarily by the development & introduction of new product programs aimed at stimulating demand, reinforcement of presence across key markets & regions and services portfolio expansion in a difficult demand environment. This decennial review, thus, takes a macro view of the strategic developments and reviews the strategy pursuit & execution by the OEMs over the 2010-2029 period and assesses their strategic significance as well as business impact & outcome for these companies at the turn of the decade. The report, therefore, is going to be quintessential & a must have for those looking for a longitudinal view, perspective and analysis on the OEMs from a strategy perspective.



New aircraft designs from the industry OEMs have been witnessing significant uptake by the customers while the demand diminishes for legacy aircraft platforms. The market for business jets continues to be skewed towards heavy jets where the three way battle for market shares continues to be fought amongst Gulfstream, Bombardier and Dassault.

The trend, however, has been led by Gulfstream with its game changer strategy of the development of the G650, which entered service in 2012, positioned at the top end of the spectrum virtually unmatched for years altogether with Bombardier stuck in its beleaguered C-Series program and Dassault being content with its 7X's existing market positioning. Bombardier's fundamental restructuring through the decade & repositioning as a solely business aviation focused industry player is likely to give it a lot of thrust and maneuverability while being nimble along with a good amount of firepower now.



Textron's acquisition of Beechcraft, earlier in the middle of the decade, has brought it the much required portfolio diversification with the addition of Beechcraft's KingAir turboprop aircraft line-up and the impact of the same has been reflecting in the company's financial numbers since then.

Looking forward, the market dynamics for business jets are likely to witness a major transformation with the era of supersonic business jets likely to become a reality towards the mid 2020s with a number of industry OEMs working on the development of supersonic business jets with active pursuit of R&D towards development of a range of supersonic flight technologies.



Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation Inc.

Embraer S.A.

