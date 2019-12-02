Stratfor Announces the Pen and Sword Book Club Hosted by Fred Burton

Fred Burton isn't just one of the most respected and widely quoted counterterrorism and global security experts in the world. He's more than a leading mind on the study of mass violence prevention and of course, he's much more than a New York Times best-selling author of four books, including his memoir, " Ghost: Confessions of a Counterterrorism Agent, " and other accounts of efforts to bring Cold War assassins to justice or to reveal the origins of Hezbollah's war against America.

"I discovered the magic of a good book when I was a little boy. Reading has gotten me through some of the best - and toughest - times of my life," Burton says. "I always had a book in my "go" bag, whether I was on a red eye flight to a terror investigation, or running ragged for days on end. I've seen the world, but few adventures compare to those inside the covers of a good book. I'm delighted to share my new favorites and my old go-to's with my listeners, readers and fans."

The Club will be a major and regular element of the Stratfor Pen and Sword podcast, which focuses on subjects Burton knows best: military, terrorism, espionage, true crime, and thrillers. Fred will highlight his pick of the month in columns, with social media followers and with author interviews on the Pen and Sword podcast. New chapters include: in person book events, social conversations, and a new "3 hypotheticals" segment with authors on the podcast.

You can check out Fred's Best of 2019 list here and get a preview of what he'll be reading - and talking about - in 2020 here . Make sure to listen to the Stratfor podcast for updates.

To book an interview, event or learn more about Fred Burton's Pen and Sword podcast, contact Emily Donahue | 512-744-4309 | pr@stratfor.com

About Stratfor

As the world's leading geopolitical intelligence platform, Stratfor brings global events into valuable perspective, empowering businesses, governments and individuals to more confidently navigate their way through an increasingly complex international environment. Learn more at Stratfor.com/fredburton.

SOURCE Stratfor

Related Links

www.stratfor.com

