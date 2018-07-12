Stratford-Based Urgent Care, MED NOW, is Now PhysicianOne Urgent Care

STRATFORD, Conn., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PhysicianOne Urgent Care has announced that, as of December 1, MED NOW walk-in urgent care is the newest PhysicianOne Urgent Care location.

"Since 2008, we've provided high-quality walk-in urgent medical care across Connecticut, and we are thrilled to now extend that care to the Stratford-area community," says Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of PhysicianOne Urgent Care.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care brings the added benefit of convenient access for patients to the former MED NOW urgent care center, including longer hours, the latest in newly installed digital X-ray services, the option to check in online and the ability to view the current wait time online. "As an affiliate of Yale New Haven Health, we are able to offer access to primary care and specialty care providers at Bridgeport Hospital and in the Yale New Haven Health System for our patients, if needed," said Dr. Kenkare. The Stratford location will also accept Medicare and Medicaid coverage, in addition to accepting most major insurance plans.

"We are thrilled that the exceptional medical care we have provided to the Stratford community for over 30 years will continue with PhysicianOne Urgent Care," said Dr. Joel Kunkel, Medical Director for MED NOW. "Our patients are in great hands. Our community will benefit from the updates to the center and convenient access to the high-quality care that PhysicianOne Urgent Care is known for throughout Connecticut."

To celebrate the opening of the new location, throughout the month of December PhysicianOne Urgent Care in Stratford is offering no-cost* flu shots, no appointment needed.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care is open in the early morning, evening and all weekend and has locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. Most commercial insurances accepted, and no appointment is needed. Walk in for same day care or check in online to any PhysicianOne Urgent Care location, seven days per week, including holidays.

About PhysicianOne Urgent Care

PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides quality, easily-accessible, walk-in medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. All 17 locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York are open 365 days per year; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., weekdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weekends and holidays. Experienced providers are on site at all times. X-ray and lab services are available on site. Insurance is accepted; self-pay options are also available. Parking is available at all locations.

Founded in 2008, PhysicianOne Urgent Care was the first in the region to be accredited and certified by the Urgent Care Association. In Connecticut and New York, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is proud to be an Affiliate of Yale New Haven Health.

For more information, including a list of services, locations, insurances accepted, career opportunities, to view wait times, and more, please visit www.P1UC.com.

