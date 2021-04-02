Stratis Partners With World's Largest .NET Development Community to Expand Developer Community

LONDON, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratis achieves another milestone as it partners with C# Corner, a 3M+ member community that works towards the advancement of knowledge and software technology. Stratis' focus on leveraging Microsoft technologies, specifically the C# programming language, means a plethora of programmers worldwide will now be developing and supporting one another to build with Stratis Blockchain Technologies.

Stratis

The partnership will influence several activities being performed in the coming months, starting with a dedicated Stratis Blockchain Development Team focussed on developing practical use cases utilizing Stratis. C# Corner's development team will commit to delivering multiple solutions, ultimately demonstrating the power of the platform developed by Stratis.

Moreover, Stratis will work alongside C# Corner to perform focused Hackathon events every quarter, providing prize pools for those participating in demonstrating blockchain use-cases with Stratis' Smart Contract solution. Stratis aims to create a vast network of developers who can design, build and deploy functional applications on Stratis. The growth of a rich and knowledgeable community of developers will undoubtedly drive adoption and development.

This partnership will also introduce the highly anticipated Certified Stratis Blockchain Expert (CSBE) certification program; aimed at those architecting Blockchain Solutions utilizing Stratis. The certification assures that an individual has a deep understanding of core blockchain concepts and their feasibility, and demonstrates best practice set forth by Stratis' core development team.

Stratis will also have a dedicated area in the Learn section of C# Corner, where those interested in Blockchain development can further their skills following instructor-led tutorials.

C# Corner: Microsoft Stack Focused Community

C# Corner, ranked below 2,800 globally and founded in 2000, is one of C# and .NET developers' largest online communities. C# Corner reaches close to 5 million developers each month and provides daily updates on software development news. C# Corner has 1.2 million followers on Facebook and several thousand followers on Twitter and other social media platforms.

C# Corner members publish daily fresh content on learning and building better software. Members share their knowledge via articles, blog posts, forum questions, and career advice. C# Corner also provides learning content, including videos, learning tutorials, live shows, as well as organizing several developer-focused conferences that are the most prominent developer conferences globally. The C# Corner MVP program recognizes and awards top technical experts and thought leaders in the space and promotes them on its platform and social media.

Veteran Microsoft developers lead the C# Corner team, including several Microsoft MVPs, regional directors, and certified trainers. Mahesh Chand, the founder of C# Corner, is a 14-time Microsoft MVP and a former Microsoft Regional Director. Mahesh is also a published author and has issued half a dozen books on C# and .NET.

The Stratosphere and Beyond

Stratis spent the past several years building a versatile and feature-rich platform based on Microsoft's leading programming framework, .NET Core. The platform can now be utilized to create Blockchain solutions in a familiar environment.

By using an alternate consensus algorithm known as Proof-of-Authority, Stratis' BaaS Technology can scale, handling far greater throughput than other blockchain solutions. A defined set of distributed block producers ensure transactions are validated and processed rapidly, resulting in lightning-fast turnaround times. Stratis' solution provides the ability to 'Scale at Will' and thus does not experience congestion, resulting in pre-defined and known transactional costs, removing the risk of experiencing volatile costs when interacting with the Blockchain.

With $4.1 Billion spent on blockchain solutions worldwide last year, every industry today is exploring the benefits blockchain technology brings. Stratis offers the easiest adoption solution through its different offerings built on C#, the most widely used coding language.

About Stratis

Stratis offers unprecedented levels of security, reliability, and performance through leveraging blockchain. The platform's native C# ecosystem enables businesses worldwide to utilize their existing IT infrastructure and tools to adopt blockchain technology by providing access to the Stratis blockchain's features in a familiar language to the everyday developer.

Microsoft Focus: Stratis provides the only Blockchain platform that offers end-to-end Microsoft solutions, utilizing the .NET Core Framework

Stratis provides the only Blockchain platform that offers end-to-end Microsoft solutions, utilizing the .NET Core Framework Stratis Identity: A decentralized KYC and AML check to make it easier for businesses to verify client identities and comply with regulations.

A decentralized KYC and AML check to make it easier for businesses to verify client identities and comply with regulations. Supply Trust: A turnkey solution for supply chain management, providing complete visibility in a trustless and decentralized environment.

A turnkey solution for supply chain management, providing complete visibility in a trustless and decentralized environment. STO Platform: Regulation-compliant digital securities for businesses launching STO's

Stratis Smart Contracts: Secure and auditable digital contracts developed in the industry-standard Microsoft C# language, fit for the DeFi age.

Stratis is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

