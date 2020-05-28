Stratos Wealth Enterprises Makes Strategic Investment In Brown Wealth Management

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Enterprises, a Stratos Wealth Network company that collectively oversees $13.9 billion in brokerage and advisory assets, announced today that they are making a strategic investment in San Diego based, Brown Wealth Management (BWM) with over $600M in advisory AUM.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Brown Wealth Management. A team approach and dedication to delivering a world-class client experience have been keys to the firm's extraordinary success," said Lou Camacho, President of Stratos Wealth Enterprises. "We view the partnership with BWM as a major component of our growth in the SoCal market. We believe that the combination of BWM's process driven approach and Stratos' scale will drive growth locally and beyond."

"Brown Wealth Management has been an inspiration to many of our affiliated advisors. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with an equity investment and look forward to the amplified growth that we will create together," said Nancy Andrefsky, CFO & COO of Stratos Wealth Partners.

Based in San Diego, CA, Brown Wealth Management, founded by Jeff Brown, has been serving high-net-worth clients since 1996. The BWM Team consists of five wealth advisors and four firm operations specialists.

Regarding their partnership with Stratos, Brown said, "We have spent the last two years evaluating all options for the most efficient way for BWM to scale, grow and increase the services to our clients. In the end, deepening the partnership we already had with Stratos became the best fit from all angles. We not only gained resources on the executive leadership and M&A front, but also increased the depth of the bench on the investment management side, while securing the succession and continuity of the firm for the future."

"We couldn't be more excited about our investment in Brown Wealth Management," said Jeff Concepcion, Founder & CEO of Stratos Wealth Partners. "Jeff Brown is a true professional and has displayed best-in-class skills in many areas of his business. We plan to work with Jeff and his team as a platform for future growth in southern California."

Stratos Wealth Holdings, LLC

Stratos Wealth Holdings, LLC is a family of companies, collectively advising on $13.9 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of 300 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 87 offices throughout the country. Stratos is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

As of March 31, 2020, Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $6.3 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $6.4 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of 12.7 billion; Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $789 million in advisory assets; Fundamentum, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $435 million in advisory assets.

All entities listed are separate from and unaffiliated with LPL Financial.

