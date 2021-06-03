Stratos Wealth Partners Welcomes Truvium Wealth Management With AUM Of $120MM

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners, a Stratos Wealth Network company, is pleased to welcome Scott Gegerson, CFP® and his firm, Truvium Wealth Management, to their network of independent financial advisors. Gegerson serves approximately $120MM in brokerage and advisory assets under management.

Formerly with Park Avenue Securities and Truvium Financial Group, the transition comes as part of a succession plan with original Founder and CEO, Nick Palumbo, who will remain a strategic partner to Truvium Wealth Management.

"Truvium provides comprehensive wealth management and financial planning for executives, business owners and families. Above all, we are committed to instilling knowledge and clarity for our clients. Only with a truly accurate sense of one's financial situation can a person make sound choices in planning their financial future. Our partnership with Stratos Wealth Partners and LPL Financial will enable us to provide the care, experience and focus we seek to provide," said Gegerson.

Michael O'Brien, Managing Partner with Stratos, said, "It is great to be part of helping Scott fulfill his vision and goal of running his own wealth management firm. Our fit with each other became absolutely clear based on the care he placed in his decision and the focus he had through the transition."

"The team at Stratos is excited to welcome Truvium," said Jeff Concepcion, CEO and Founder, Stratos Wealth Network. "We're confident that our new partnership will allow Scott and his team to continue to give best in class service and care to their clients. We look forward to supporting their rapid growth and continued success."

Joining Truvium is Mary Cusumano, an experienced Client Services Specialist, as a key part of the firm's transition into independence. The team is based in Stratos' new branch office in Garden City, New York.

About Stratos Wealth Network

Stratos Wealth Network is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 300 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

Stratos provides custodial services through Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and LPL Financial, a separate entity. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, a registered investment adviser.

Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $9.00 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $7.56 billion in brokerage and third-party managed assets for a total of $16.56 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1.93 billion in advisory assets as of March 31, 2021.

Fundamentum, LLC an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $571 million in advisory assets as of March 31, 2021.

Media Contact:

Kevin Elvington

(440) 505-5608

stratoswealthadvisors.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Stratos Wealth Partners

Related Links

http://www.stratoswealthpartners.com/

