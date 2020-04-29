StratusWorX Awarded 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award

PLEASANTON, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StratusWorX, a first mover in converged platform IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, Disaster Recovery and Security, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named StratusWorX Cloud Workspace as a 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award winner. StratusWorX Cloud Workspace, a unique platform that supports the fast provisioning of high-performing employee workstations including software, compute, security, and storage accessible from most internet-enabled devices, is the only Remote Workspaces solution honored by TMC.

The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award honors available products that help ensure remote workers have access to the same communications and other corporate resources as they would in the office. Whether they are adjusting to new teleworking environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, or had previously adopted technologies in response to an already existing remote workforce trend, the products and services from winners of the 2020 Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will enable businesses to effectively support their mobile and remote workforces.

"As businesses transition to support remote workforces, they require ultra-secure technology solutions that increase productivity, support mobility, and lower costs, while being easy to implement and manage," said Alok Sharma, president and CEO, StratusWorX. "We are pleased to be recognized for our unique, hassle-free Cloud Workspace solution that helps businesses modernize their IT environment and enable remote workers easily, quickly, and affordably."

With StratusWorX Cloud Workspace, organizations can use their current software licenses or add software from a comprehensive library using a simple app-store menu. The solution automates license management, including automatic patch and software updates. It requires minimal RAM and hard drive space, thereby lowering the cost of employee hardware and extending the life of older machines by leveraging the power of the cloud. Employees gain ultra-secure access to high-performing workstations from most internet-enabled devices including laptops, thin clients, tablets, and smartphones.

"The TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award recognizes the best and the most innovative products that this industry has to offer. StratusWorX has proven their commitment to quality and the further development of Teleworking Solutions industry through its Cloud Workspace service," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Congratulations to the entire team at StratusWorX for earning this great honor. I look forward to seeing more innovative solutions from them as they continue to contribute to the future of Teleworking," Tehrani added.

The 2020 TMCnet Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet and INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine's online news portal.

For more information about StratusWorX Cloud Workspace, visit www.stratusworx.com.

About StratusWorX

Founded in 2014, StratusWorX is the first-of-its-kind converged platform of IaaS, SaaS, DaaS, Disaster Recovery and Security. The StratusWorX Cloud Workspace platform includes the fast provisioning of software, compute, storage, security and disaster recovery through a simple app-store menu that requires little to no IT expertise. StratusWorX provides enterprises and SMBs with a simple-to-use, ultra-secure, single sign-on to an unlimited number of software applications through a multi-cloud access manager. Businesses can fully conﬁgure Windows and Linux workspaces in the cloud in minutes, rather than hours or days, to dramatically increase efficiency and reduce costs through automation. Business users gain the freedom and flexibility to access their desktops from any device, anywhere, anytime, for increased productivity. For more information, visit www.StratusWorX.com.

SOURCE StratusWorX

