Straumann Group North America Achieves Ranking on Selling Power's Annual "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2020

ANDOVER, Mass., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Straumann Group, a global leader in esthetic dentistry, is pleased to announce its North America division has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For 2020 [ https://bit.ly/2N5yDn0 ] list. Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. This is the 20th consecutive year the list has appeared in Selling Power magazine, which has been in publication since 1981.

Straumann Group North America is honored to be named in the listing. The sales team works hard every year to bring smiles to the faces of hundreds of thousands of dental patients. Straumann Group solutions help clinicians improve patients' lives through its Straumann, Neodent, Medentika and ClearCorrect brands.

"In esthetic dentistry, we have the unique opportunity to help change people's lives daily and that inspires and drives our sales team," says Rob Woolley, EVP Head of North America for Straumann Group. "This honor illustrates that our team is constantly learning and adapting to the needs of our customers, and that our culture and innovative solutions support sales professionals looking to make a difference. We are pleased to have been chosen for this prestigious listing and I'm grateful to the commitment and professionalism of the entire Straumann Group North America sales team."

The list encompasses companies of all sizes throughout the United States, with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands. Straumann Group North America has a sales force of approximately 400, positioned across the United States and Canada. To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering these categories:

1) Compensation and Benefits

2) Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement

3) Customer Retention

Sections were also provided for companies to spotlight any other information about their sales organization and culture that would help the research team fine-tune the rankings.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says this list is a critical tool for sales professionals to evaluate their options in an era of extreme change.

"Each company on this list has created a winning sales culture in its own unique way," he says. "With the right tools in place to support a growth-oriented sales career over the long haul."

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power magazine, the leading periodical for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Selling Power Inc. produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as a series of five-minute videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference. Selling Power also publishes annually Top AI Solutions for Sales, Top 15 Sales Enablement Vendors, Top 20 Sales Training Companies, Leading Sales Consultants – Sales Coaching and Training, and the Selling Power 500 Largest Sales Forces in America. www.sellingpower.com

About Straumann Group

Straumann Group, with products and services available in 100 countries, employs approximately 7,000 people worldwide, 800 of whom are in the U.S. The company's U.S. brands are Straumann, Neodent, Medentika and ClearCorrect, and its U.S. locations include a manufacturing and distribution plant near Boston, as well as two facilities in Texas.

