Strava Appoints Lily Yang as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava , the leading social platform for over 92 million athletes and the largest sports community in the world, today announced the hire of Lily Yang as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Yang will be responsible for overseeing the finance and legal organizations to support Strava's continued growth and business in over 195 countries worldwide.

Lily Yang, Strava Chief Financial Officer

This hire comes at a high-momentum juncture for Strava, the leading subscription service for athletes, and its rapidly-growing community of over 92 million athletes which continues to grow by two million athletes per month.

Founded in 2009 by Michael Horvath and Mark Gainey, the company has hired over 100 new employees year to date. With that growth comes a renewed focus on ensuring the board and leadership team is structured with highly skilled and strategic business leaders that will continue to accelerate the growth of its community and further amplify Strava's position as the largest sports community in the world.

Strava has released over 80 new features and updates to its free and subscription offerings so far this year, including routing and mapping innovations, group challenges, improved privacy controls and partner integrations.

"Lily is a proven financial leader, with a depth and breadth of experience guiding strategic initiatives at high-growth companies. Her innovative approach and ability to lead with disciplined execution is invaluable in shaping our leadership team for the next era of growth at Strava," said Michael Horvath, Strava CEO.

Prior to joining Strava, Lily served as Chief Accounting Officer at Pinterest, where she drove performance and profitability initiatives, partnering with key stakeholders to launch in 30 countries across North America, Europe and Latin America over a three-year period.

"Strava has reached a unique, high-growth moment as a company and community. It's an honor to join Strava in building the platform at the center of connected fitness, amplifying the athlete experience around the world," said Lily Yang, Chief Financial Officer at Strava.

For more information on Strava or to start a free subscription trial visit www.strava.com .

Press Contact

[email protected]

About Strava

Strava is the leading digital platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 92 million athletes in 195 countries. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription .

Our favorite stats:

More than 5 billion activities have been shared on Strava

Athletes in every country on earth

More than 2 million new athletes join per month

40 million activities uploaded per week

Over 30 million Segments

Over 2,200 professional athletes on Strava

300 employees around the world, with offices in San Francisco, CA , Denver, CO , Bristol, UK and Dublin, Ireland .

, , and . 7.1 billion Kudos given between athletes last year

Over 4 million photos shared per week

Over 1,000 communities making commuting better with Strava Metro

SOURCE Strava