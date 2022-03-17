Strava Appoints Zipporah 'Zip' Allen as Chief Marketing Officer

Allen brings strong digital and brand expertise to the rapidly growing social platform for athletes

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading social platform for over 98 million athletes and the largest sports community in the world, today announced the hire of Zipporah 'Zip' Allen as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Allen will be responsible for overseeing the marketing and communications organizations to support Strava's continued community and business growth worldwide.

Zipporah ‘Zip’ Allen, CMO at Strava

Prior to joining Strava, Zip Allen served as Chief Digital Officer at Taco Bell, where her responsibilities centered around transforming the customer experience via the brand's digital products – including app, web, delivery, loyalty and CRM. Prior to relocating to her native Southern California, Zip was Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza Hut U.S., based in Dallas.

Founded in 2009 by Michael Horvath and Mark Gainey, Strava has hired over 100 new employees in the last 12 months including several additions to the company's board and leadership team. With that growth comes a renewed focus on ensuring the board and leadership team is structured with highly skilled and strategic business leaders that will continue to accelerate the growth of its community and further amplify Strava's position as the largest sports community and events platform in the world.

The company has released a steady stream of new offerings to its free and subscription offerings over the last year, including routing and mapping innovations, group challenges, improved privacy controls and partner integrations.

"Zip's experience leading marketing organizations at culture-driven global brands, paired with her passion for creating magnetic digital experiences make her an invaluable addition to the Strava leadership team. Her expertise is an important asset to the company as we embark on the next era of growth to serve more athletes globally," said Michael Horvath, Strava CEO.

This hire comes at a high-momentum juncture for Strava, the leading subscription service for athletes, and its rapidly-growing community of over 98 million athletes, which continues to grow by nearly two million athletes per month.

"Strava's vibrant community and the company's deep sense of purpose make the product relevant for athletes everywhere. It's an honor to join the organization at this important moment of growth to shape the brand and athlete experience around the world," said Zipporah Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at Strava.

For more information on Strava or to start a free subscription trial visit www.strava.com.

Press Contact

[email protected]

About Strava

Strava is the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world, with over 98 million athletes in 195 countries. If you sweat you're an athlete, and Strava's mobile apps and website connect millions of active people every day. Strava gives athletes simple, fun ways to stay motivated and compete against themselves and others without having to be in the same place at the same time. All athletes belong on Strava no matter where they live, which sport they love or what device they use. Join the community and make the most of your sport with a Strava subscription.

Our favorite stats:

More than 6 billion activities have been shared on Strava

Athletes in every country on earth

More than 2 million new athletes join per month

40 million activities uploaded per week

Over 30 million Segments

Over 2,200 professional athletes on Strava

300 employees around the world, with offices in San Francisco, CA , Denver, CO , Bristol, UK and Dublin, Ireland

, , and 7.1 billion Kudos given between athletes last year

Over 4 million photos shared per week

Over 1,000 communities making commuting better with Strava Metro

SOURCE Strava