Strava Expands Offerings with New Trail Sports and Trail Route Recommendations

Trail Run, Gravel Ride, Mountain Bike and e-Mountain Bike now supported as activity types as new Trail Routes become available to subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava , the leading social platform for athletes and the largest sports community in the world with more than 100 million athletes, today announced a new off-road interface to support high-growth trail sports. These updates include new trail activity types and an enhanced suite of routing features to help athletes explore and power their next adventure.

Trail sports are growing significantly around the world. In each of the last two years, the number of hikes uploaded to Strava grew by over 100%. Overall, trail sports including mountain biking, hiking and trail running are growing twice as quickly as those on pavement, such as road cycling. Today, Strava adds four new trail sports as primary experiences: Trail Run, Gravel Ride, Mountain Bike, and e-Mountain Bike. These new sport classifications join Bike, Run, Hike, Workout, Yoga and many others among the nearly 40 activity types supported on Strava for all athletes.

To empower people to explore confidently, Strava is now offering subscribers Trail Routes, which highlight popular trail networks and start points. These route recommendations for Strava's new sports are activity-specific and adjustable based on preference for distance and elevation.

"When you get a trail route from Strava, not only do you get recommendations powered by our community, you also get all the insights you need to make your time exploring as joyful as possible. Know things like how long it will take you, how crowded it might be, and what's the best route for you before you go so you can explore with confidence. All powered by the community who have been there before," says Michael Horvath, CEO and co-founder of Strava. "We have been seeing off-the-charts growth of trail sports over the past several years, outpacing even growth of road running and riding. Our teams are thrilled to be meeting athletes where they are with this release to fuel their joy of exploration."

A host of new insights and Route Details including Route Difficulty, Community Completion Times, Historial Activity trends by month and time of day, and data visualizations of gradient and difficulty are powered by the trends of the global community. And for added peace of mind, Strava subscribers will also be able to access any downloaded Trail Routes while offline or out of cell coverage.

Strava is also adding its popular 3-D map style to activity uploads, which will appear in athletes activity feeds. The ability to choose a 3-D map for your activity is only available to subscribers, but all athletes on the platform will see the new map style in their feed when it's used by athletes they follow.

Since Strava's founding in 2009, athletes on the platform have shared more than 7 billion activities, 2.5 billion of which were recorded in the last 18 months. Over 2,500 professional athletes use Strava's powerful tools to upload their efforts from training and medal-winning performances alike.

