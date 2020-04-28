STRAX: Annual Report 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX has published the Annual Report for 2019 today.

The Annual Report is available on the company's homepage, www.strax.com

About STRAX

STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories. STRAX develops and grows brands through an omnichannel approach. STRAX operates two complimentary businesses - Own brands and Distribution (retail and online marketplaces) - where the lifestyle audio brand Urbanista is the flagship along with our licensed brand adidas. Through its retail distribution platform in Europe STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands, whilst Brandvault focuses on online marketplace distribution globally. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 200 employees in 12 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

This is information that Strax AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 4:00 pm CET on April 28, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Gudmundur Palmason

CEO, STRAX AB

+46-8-545-017-50

