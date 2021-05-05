STRAX: Annual Report 2020

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX has published the Annual Report for 2020 today.

The Annual Report is available on the company's homepage, www.strax.com

For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50.

This is information that Strax AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 5:00 pm CET on May 5, 2021.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of accessories brands targes broad channel scope as well as different customer demographic and covers all major mobile product categories: Protection, Power, Personal Audio and Connectivity. In response to the ongoing pandemic, STRAX pivoted into Health & Wellness products, with an initial focus on personal protection equipment, such as face masks, gloves and sanitizers. Our success lies in a strong offline and online distribution network and best-in-class customer service, delivered by a stellar team.



We develop and grow brands through an omnichannel approach, and we operate two complementary businesses: Own brands – including Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, and licensed brands such as adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, Superdry and WeSC – and Distribution (traditional retail, enterprises and online marketplaces). In addition to own and licensed brands, STRAX distributes over 40 major mobile accessory brands and several Health & Wellness brands with an initial focus on personal protection equipment. We sell into all key sales channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers, large enterprises and direct to consumers online.



Founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide. Today, we have over 200 employees in 13 countries, with our operational HQ and logistics center in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

