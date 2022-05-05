Strax Networks Teams Up with A Song for Cesar to Unlock Immersive Content from Acclaimed Documentary Film and Companion Site

Film Examines Migrant Workers Struggle Led by Cesar Chavez and the Music It Inspired

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Song For Cesar LLC, the philanthropic organization dedicated to honoring the legacy of Cesar Chavez – the human rights activist who helped put a global spotlight on the hardships faced by Latino migrant farm workers in America – today announced that their documentary film, A Song for Cesar, as well as a companion site https://songforcesar.com will now feature immersive augmented reality (AR) content created by StraxAR, the emerging app that gives consumers immediate access to exclusive video through a simple phone scan. The programming, which also merchandises "Song for Cesar" retail products to benefit pro-social efforts the Cesar Chavez Foundation supports, was announced today by Cesar Chavez Foundation, CEO Paul Chavez, Song For Cesar Film Makers and Co- Producers, Abel Sanchez and Andres Alegria, CEO Abel Sanchez, and Strax Networks Founder and CEO, Eric Singleton.

Cesar Chaves Mural Artwork by George Yepes

Using the StraxAR™ app, both viewers of the documentary and visitors to the site will have access to a trove of immersive content that deepens the experience with additional color commentary reflecting on the social and historical contributions made by Cesar Chavez. The critically acclaimed film, which premiered in March, examines how Cesar Chavez inspired an array of artists with his message of peaceful protest, justice and fairness. Throughout the film, online, on products and print - anyone can access the additional content by simply using the StraxAR app and scanning the image right from their phones.

"In the immortal words of Cesar Chavez: 'Bring forth song and celebration; so that the Spirit will be alive among us,' we truly appreciate StraxAR being a part of "A Song for Cesar" with this powerful, exciting, and innovative tool that will serve as a means of promotion and amazing application to help bring "A Song for Cesar" out to the world," said Abel Sanchez, co-Producer.

"Strax recognizes what a privilege it is to play a role in furthering the impact Cesar Chavez made on the world," explains Strax AR's Eric Singleton. "A Song for Cesar" brilliantly shares how the 1960's saw music as an engine of positive social change. StraxAR unlocks exclusive additional material via AR that underscores the film's powerful message that one person truly can make a difference."

About Song For Cesar LLC

The ultimate goal of Song for Cesar is to educate and inspire. Now more than ever, people are struggle for justice and to be heard. Much can be learned by recalling Cesar's brave and peaceful movement that lifted oppressed farmworkers and their families out of unfathomable conditions and created a movement that lives on today.

About The Cesar Chavez Foundation

The Cesar Chavez Foundation's mission is to carry on Cesar Chavez's life work of uplifting the lives of Latinos and working families by inspiring and transforming communities through social enterprises that address essential human, cultural and community needs. For more information visit. chavezfoundation.org.

About Strax Networks Inc .

Strax Networks Inc. and StraxAR™ is a leader in Augmented Reality programming and applies its patented technology to bridge the physical gap between brands and audiences to create an immersive brand experience. Augmented Reality now has a proven platform on which to build - StraxAR™ is the only Augmented Reality platform currently capable for mass adoption of large brands. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com

