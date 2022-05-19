Strax Networks Teams Up with Red Sneakers For Oakley Inc. to Unlock Emergency Content From Logos, Image Assets, and Companion Products

Red Sneakers for Oakley is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Committed to Educating and Advocating for Food Allergy Awareness; StraxAR™ Deploys Potentially Lifesaving AR Video Content for Patients

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Sneakers for Oakley Inc., the philanthropic organization dedicated to Educating and Advocating for Food Allergy Awareness; honoring the legacy of Oakley Debbs, the 11 -year-old son of the Debbs family, who, in November 2016 was tragically lost due to a fatal anaphylactic reaction resulting from a mild nut allergy - today announced their logos and image assets, as well as a companion site https://www.redsneakers.org/, will feature potentially lifesaving augmented reality (AR) content presented with StraxAR, the emerging app that gives consumers immediate access to exclusive video through a simple phone scan. The programming was announced today by Red Sneakers For Oakley Inc. CEO Robert Debbs, and Strax Networks Founder and CEO, Eric Singleton.

Shortly after Oakley's death, the family decided to publicly share Oakley's story to help raise awareness about the dangers of food allergies. The Red Sneakers for Oakley non-profit organization was founded in memory of their son, who wore red sneakers in the multiple sports he played – this becoming a powerful symbol to represent the severity of food allergies.

Using the StraxAR™ app, users will be able to scan the Red Sneakers logo and the Auvi-Q, Epi-Pen, or similar epinephrine injector box & device to instantly see a video explaining how to use the injector properly. Additionally, StraxAR will be used on a wide range of educational literature from the organization to provide a deeper and more retentive experience of learning, unlocking supplemental video via the AR platform. Online, on products and print - anyone will be able to access the additional content by simply using the StraxAR app and scanning the images right from their phones.

"An allergic reaction can be sudden, scary, and very dangerous. Time is of the essence in responding immediately. It is easy to panic in such a situation as a parent, and that is not the time to try to figure out how to use an Epi-Pen or similar device - with StraxAR, a quick scan of the box, or the pen itself instantly displays a video that safely and calmly walks the patient or parent through the proper use. It is nothing short of a small miracle", said Bob Debbs, CEO of Red Sneakers for Oakley Inc.

"Strax Networks recognizes what a privilege it is to play a role in furthering the impact and mission of Red Sneakers for Oakley" explains CEO Eric Singleton. "Up to 32 million Americans, including one in thirteen children, have a food allergy, and 40 percent of these children have already experienced a severe or life-threatening reaction - Red Sneakers For Oakley brilliantly presents key information for all age groups to raise awareness and take action toward prevention. Added Alan Mariotti, co-Founder of Strax Networks, "StraxAR will also unlock exclusive educational material via AR that underscores the organizations powerful message that one person truly can make a difference."

About Red Sneakers for Oakley Inc.

Red Sneakers for Oakley is a 501c3 organization that undertakes year-round initiatives to promote a better understanding of what it's like to live with a food allergy, to reduce the number of deaths caused by food allergies and to better recognize symptoms and respond more quickly to allergic reactions.

https://www.redsneakers.org/

About Strax Networks Inc .

Strax Networks Inc. and StraxAR™ is a leader in Augmented Reality programming and applies its patented technology to bridge the physical gap between brands and audiences to create an immersive brand experience. Augmented Reality now has a proven platform on which to build - StraxAR™ is the only Augmented Reality platform currently capable for mass adoption of large brands. Visit us online at www.straxnetworks.com

