STRAX: Richmond & Finch Launches Exclusive Popsockets PopGrips

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond & Finch, the fashiontech accessories brand owned by STRAX, launches exclusive PopGrip designs in collaboration with PopSockets, the largest accessories grip company in the world.

The initial launch is based on seven of the most popular case designs from Richmond & Finch, and additional designs will be added to the range during the first quarter of 2020. The exclusive PopGrips match the Richmond & Finch designs and can be purchased with a case as a bundle or as a stand alone item.

"PopSockets is a global leader in the grip stand accessories category and I believe the fashionable designs by Richmond & Finch with the added functionality of the PopGrips are a very strong value proposition. The collaboration with PopSockets should quickly increase the retail footprint of Richmond & Finch. The partnership with such a strong player in our industry demonstrates the brand equity of Richmond & Finch and I am excited for the opportunity to continue to develop the brand as part of the strong STRAX portfolio own of brands" says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB.

About Richmond & Finch

Richmond & Finch is a global premium lifestyle brand from Sweden that designs and produces contemporary mobile phone and travel accessories. The unisex lifestyle brand creates unique designs which reflect current fashion trends. Richmond & Finch offers a fresh and exciting new collection each season. With their distinctive case structure & design trademark, the brand has been named "best selling fashion accessory" with sales of more than 1 million products in a year. Richmond & Finch accessories are available in over 50 countries around the world in partnership with some of the most renowned and innovative retailers.



About STRAX

STRAX is a global company specializing in mobile accessories. The company develops and grows brands through an omnichannel approach. STRAX operates two complimentary businesses - Own brands and Distribution (retail and online marketplaces) - where the lifestyle audio brand Urbanista is the flagship along with our licensed brands adidas. Through its retail distribution platform in Europe STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands, whilst Brandvault, online marketplace distribution, is currently centered around own brands and startups. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 200 employees in 12 countries with its operational HQ and logistics center based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

