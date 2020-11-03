STRAX: TLF Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement With Diesel to Launch Mobile Accessories

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecom Lifestyle Fashion (TLF), the licensing specialist and wholly owned subsidiary of STRAX AB, has signed a global licensing agreement with the internationally renowned Italian denim and lifestyle brand DIESEL for mobile accessories.

The agreement is globally exclusive with a three-year duration. The collection will be brought to market in November 2020. The collection will include protection, power, and universal mobile accessories and have a strong focus on sustainability throughout. The collection will be sold globally on Diesel.com, key online e-commerce portals and known fashion, telecom and electronics retailers.

"Diesel is a globally recognized fashion brand with a strong heritage in denim & leather. We have no doubt we will together reset the bar on mobile accessories and see strong demand across the globe from Diesel owned retail, STRAX retail customers as well as online marketplaces", says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB.

About Telecom Lifestyle Fashion (TLF)

Based in Tilburg, in the Netherlands, TLF designs, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative accessories for mobile devices under license from the world's biggest fashion and lifestyle brands. TLF strives to be the licensing partner of choice for global lifestyle and fashion brands expanding into mobile device accessories.

About Diesel

Diesel is an innovative international lifestyle company, producing a wide-ranging collection of jeans, clothing and accessories. Since its creation in 1978, Diesel has evolved from being a leading pioneer in denim into premium casual wear, becoming a true alternative to the established luxury market. Despite its growth, Diesel's philosophy has remained the same: a brand standing for passion, individuality, and self-expression.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in tech accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of accessories brands covers all major product categories: Protection, Power, Personal Audio and Connectivity. In response to the ongoing pandemic, STRAX has recently pivoted into Health & Wellness, with an initial focus on personal protection equipment, such as face masks, gloves and sanitizers. Our success lies in a strong offline and online distribution network and best-in-class customer service, delivered by a stellar team.



We develop and grow brands through an omnichannel approach, we operate two complementary businesses: Own brands - including Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, and licensed brands such as adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, SuperDry and WeSC - and Distribution (traditional retail, enterprises and online marketplaces). In addition to own and licensed brands, STRAX distributes over 40 major mobile accessory bands. We sell into all key sales channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers, large enterprises and direct to consumers online. Founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide. Today, we have over 200 employees in 13 countries, with our operational HQ and logistics center in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

