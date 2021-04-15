STRAX: Urbanista introduces Los Angeles - Solar powered headphones with virtually infinite playtime

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX subsidiary Urbanista, the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announces Urbanista Los Angeles, the world's first self-charging, wireless active noise cancelling headphones, powered by Powerfoyle™ solar cell material. Using advanced green technology, Los Angeles converts all forms of light, outdoor and indoor, into energy to deliver virtually infinite playtime.

To deliver this limitless audio experience, Urbanista has teamed up with Exeger, a Swedish innovation company, that has created a groundbreaking solar cell technology. Exeger's Powerfoyle™ converts any form of light into clean energy and can be seamlessly integrated into any design. For the first time, it is now powering headphones, enabling endless energy to music lovers around the world.

"The initiative with solar and light powered headphones is an extremely strong value proposition for the user and we see very solid business potential in this product. At the same time, we are both proud and happy to take part in introducing clean energy into this category, an initiative that fits very well into STRAX's ongoing work with sustainability. Urbanista have over the past few years taken very impressive steps in product development and have a solid range of in-ear and over-ear headphones using the latest technologies and supporting the functionality demanded by consumers, this groundbreaking product is a very welcome addition to the strong Urbanista product portfolio" says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB.

"This is the start of a revolution in consumer electronics. In close collaboration with Urbanista, we now launch the world's first self-powered wireless headphone. I strongly believe that once users experience the freedom of endless energy, there's no way we're going back to plugging a USB charger into the wall. We are extremely excited about this product and confident that people around the world are going to love it" says Giovanni Fili, CEO, Exeger.

About Urbanista

Urbanista was born in 2010 in Stockholm, Sweden out of love for cities and urban life. Our products are rooted in Scandinavian tradition and inspired by music, arts, fashion and urban culture. We believe that lifestyle audio products should not only sound great, but also look good. Today, our products are available in over 90 countries, and sold in 30,000 stores worldwide. For more information visit www.urbanista.com



About ExegerExeger is a Swedish company with a unique solar cell technology that converts all form of light into electrical energy. With its resilient and flexible design, the material named Powerfoyle can be seamlessly integrated into all products that benefit from being self-powered. Powerfoyle can enhance any consumer electronic product it's integrated into with extended or even eternal battery life, putting the power of cutting edge solar technology directly into the hands of consumers. By revolutionizing the perception of available energy, Exeger makes products both smarter and more sustainable - with the vision to touch the everyday lives of a billion people. For more information visit www.exeger.com | www.powerfoyle.com

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of accessories brands covers all major mobile product categories: Protection, Power, Personal Audio and Connectivity. In response to the ongoing pandemic, STRAX pivoted into Health & Wellness products, with an initial focus on personal protection equipment, such as face masks, gloves and sanitizers. Our success lies in a strong offline and online distribution network and best-in-class customer service, delivered by a stellar team. We develop and grow brands through an omnichannel approach, and we operate two complementary businesses: Own brands - including Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, and licensed brands such as adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, Superdry and WeSC - and Distribution (traditional retail, enterprises and online marketplaces). In addition to own and licensed brands, STRAX distributes over 40 major mobile accessory brands and several Health & Wellness brands with an initial focus on personal protection equipment. We sell into all key sales channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers, large enterprises and direct to consumers online. Founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide. Today, we have over 200 employees in 13 countries, with our operational HQ and logistics center in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

