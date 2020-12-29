Stream Realty Partners Continues to Build Momentum with Rapid Offices™ in Multiple U.S. Markets

"Given the uncertainty in the marketplace, we are thrilled about the tremendous response we've received for this industry-changing leasing solution, and are excited to welcome Rapid Offices™ to the Stream Chicago market," said Adam Showalter , Managing Director in Stream's Chicago office. "As the office landscape continues to evolve, tools like Rapid will help make the leasing experience as effortless as possible for tenants, landlords and brokers. It's innovative solutions like these that Stream will continue to develop and implement to meet our clients' real estate needs."

Rapid's unique software capabilities allows landlords to seamlessly expedite the leasing process for move-in ready spec suites and coworking space. The user-friendly platform showcases immediate leasing opportunities curated from Stream's national leasing and management platform, allowing users to secure space within 24 hours. This includes: 1) identifying available, move-in ready, first-generation spec suite space managed by Stream in order to offer online credit card and ACH payment options; 2) adding the listing to Rapid's website, providing prospective users with a seamless, live shopping experience, and allowing them to shop and compare by space; and 3) completing Rapid's short-form lease, allowing for timely transactions and covering landlord liability. By offering tenants a flexible workplace, easy online shopping experience and accessible business resources, Rapid equally serves tenants, landlords and brokers in an efficient and convenient manner.

"There's no denying that interest and demand has been growing since introducing Rapid to the market at the end of the summer," said Ben Hautt, Founder of Rapid and Co-Managing Partner in Stream's Atlanta office. "From our perspective, the seamless nature of the platform gives us the ability to be agile for our clients, while providing them with the necessary information to make informed decisions with ease of execution. We're excited to expand Rapid into other major markets in 2021, and further increase awareness of the platform's capabilities to create successful outcomes for our clients."

Currently, the Rapid Offices™ marketplace operates in the following markets supported by Stream: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, San Diego and Washington, D.C. To learn more about the platform, please visit Rapid Offices.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 920 real estate professionals with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $3.6 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

