Stream Realty Partners Expands Industrial Development Platform

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a full-service national real estate services, development and investment company, announced today the expansion of its Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) industrial development division led by Executive Managing Director and Partner Cannon Green. This division, Industrial Development Services (IDS), will broaden its responsibilities with a focus on sourcing and executing industrial development opportunities in the Greater Los Angeles (GLA) market, including the Inland Empire, along with a continued focus in DFW.

Supported by Stream's integrated platform, Green will team with recently promoted director of IDS, Scott Sowanick, to grow the division by leveraging their extensive experience and methodical approach. The IDS team will work integrally with Stream's Construction Management division led by Albert Jarrell, managing director, alongside Steve Riordan, senior vice president.

"Stream's IDS expansion not only speaks directly to our clients' growing needs but is part of a larger platform investment strategy that complements our full-service offering. Our clients want greater transparency and access to development investments," stated Martin Pupil, executive managing director for Stream's Greater Los Angeles region. "The expansion of this group into GLA will enhance our ability to generate industrial opportunities with greater velocity. In just a few short months the coordination with this team has led to two developments underway and others in the pipeline."

The team's development efforts to date have generated a total of $500 million of speculative and build-to-suit industrial projects alongside clients such as Cabot Properties, Clarion Partners, Farmer Brothers Coffee, Heitman, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, LaSalle Investment Management, M2G Ventures, Morgan Stanley and Nuveen, a TIAA Company.

Formerly, Green co-led the DFW industrial division, providing end-to-end service delivery for investor and occupier clients. Over Green's real estate career, he has executed over $1 billion in real estate transactions and procured the development of numerous industrial projects, including multiple award-winning projects throughout the DFW metroplex.

"The expansion of this dedicated division is a result of numerous successful projects, great teammates and partners and a continued investment in this business by Stream," said Green. "Our track record is impressive, and we look forward to expanding our resume in both GLA and DFW."

IDS currently has over $175 million in projects under construction in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Greater Los Angeles markets and a $350 million pipeline.

Stream has been an active developer of industrial across its platform in the Atlanta, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, and San Antonio markets.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 850 real estate professionals with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $2.9 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

