Stream Realty Partners Hires Alex Mather as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners, a full-service national real estate investment, development and services company, announced today the hiring of Alex Mather as managing director of Stream Chicago.

Mather will be responsible for leading the strategic direction and operations of the Chicago office and expanding Stream's property management platform, alongside Victoria Knudson, executive vice president of property management in Stream Chicago.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Alex's experience, leadership skills and expertise manage the development and future success of the Chicago office," said Liz Sheff, chief operating officer, Stream Realty Partners. "Alex has an exceptional record of success and a wealth of industry knowledge, and we look forward to achieving great results moving forward."

Prior to joining Stream, Mather was with Principal Global Investors for 18 years where he most recently served as Managing Director of Asset Management. He was responsible for the oversight and investment management of more than $1.3 billion in assets totaling over 5.9 million square feet.

"I am excited to be a part of this great company of professionals, and to build upon the success that Stream has achieved in this market," said Mather. "I see incredible potential to grow our business in this region, and to expand our service offerings moving forward."

Stream currently leases and manages more than 160 million square feet of commercial real estate across the property management platform. It's current portfolio in the Chicago market is 10 million square feet.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 750 real estate professionals with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Houston, Orange County, San Antonio, San Diego and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $2.4 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

