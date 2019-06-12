Stream Realty Partners Names Patrick Russo Managing Director of Chicago Office

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream Realty Partners (Stream), a full-service national real estate investment, development, and services company, announced today the hiring of Patrick Russo as managing director of Stream Chicago.

"With the addition of Patrick Russo, we've assembled the foundation of the team to build our presence in Chicagoland," said Michael McVean, co-managing partner of Stream. "Just like we've done in other cities across the nation, Stream will be an extremely active player, and creative force, in industrial, office and data centers in Chicago."

Russo will be responsible for building Stream's presence in the greater Chicago market and will be asked to source, win and execute the company's service lines of business. He will also be tasked with uncovering and executing acquisition and development opportunities and identifying, recruiting, and retaining team members.

"Patrick is a proven leader in acquisitions and asset management; he will be an invaluable asset to our brokerage and management platforms as we continue to serve our growing client base in Chicago," said Victoria Knudson, executive vice president at Stream. "We are excited to have Patrick's leadership and expertise fully committed to the task of expanding our presence in the market."

Additionally, Russo will help lead the strategic direction and operations of the Chicago office and expand Stream's acquisition, development, leasing and property management platform, alongside Managing Director, Alex Mather and Victoria Knudson.

"I'm excited to join Stream to help lead our direction in Chicago by expanding our key service lines of business," Russo said. "Stream's entrepreneurial spirit drives the firm and is ultimately what attracted me to partner with them. I believe in building relationships first and look forward to helping my colleagues and clients make creative and strategic real-time investment decisions."

Prior to joining Stream, Russo was with Lincoln Property Company for more than seven years where he most recently served as Vice President of Acquisitions and Asset Management. While at Lincoln, he assisted in acquisition activities on assets with an aggregate value of over $700 million on behalf of joint venture and separate account clients. In addition, he was responsible for an asset management portfolio of more than 2.3 million square feet of commercial assets that was valued at over $500 million. Before joining Lincoln, Russo was a Senior Financial Analyst at The Nielsen Company in their Global Real Estate Finance Group.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream is a commercial real estate firm with full-service offerings in leasing, property management, development, construction management, and investment sales services across the industry. In addition, Stream is dedicated to sourcing acquisition and development opportunities for the firm and its clients. Since 1996, Stream has grown to a staff of more than 850 real estate professionals with regional offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Greater Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. Stream completes more than $2.9 billion in real estate transactions annually and is an active investor and developer across the nation. Visit www.streamrealty.com.

CONTACT: Kelly Hardwick, kelly@truepointagency.com

SOURCE Stream Realty Partners

Related Links

https://www.streamrealty.com

