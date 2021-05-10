Streaming Analytics Market is Projected to Reach USD 52,190.0 Million by 2027 at CAGR 26.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Streaming Analytics Market is segmented by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium sized Enterprises), Application (Fraud Detection, Predictive Asset Management, Risk Management, Network Management and Optimization, Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain Management, Location Intelligence, and Others ), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Retail and E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, and Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Online Video Category .

The global streaming analytics market was valued at USD 7,740.0 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 52,190.0 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Streaming analytics, in essence, is more about extracting realtime business value from data in motion in the same way that conventional analytics methods do with data at rest.

Major factors driving the growth of streaming analytics market are:

Growing adoption of streaming analytics for real-time forecast and preventative maintenance, retail, smart transportation, smart energy, industrial automation, and healthcare.

Rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as big data, IoT, AI, ongoing Industrial Automation, and increase in demand of cloud-based streaming analytics software.

Emergence of cloud based streaming analytics as a cost efficient option for SMEs.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF STREAMING ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

Rapid advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are expected to drive the streaming analytics market size. Rapid developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices used in industrial and consumer applications. Several manufacturers, throughout their manufacturing line and supply chain, embedded intelligent sensors in products. A manufacturer can spot problems and fix them before a product leaves the production line by analyzing the streaming data from these sensors in real-time. This increases production and operational productivity while also saving money.

Because of its ability to process real-time streaming data, streaming analytics has been replacing traditional analytics methodologies across a variety of applications in recent years. Moreover, companies are increasingly investing in streaming analytics tools to enhance their business efficiency and operations by gaining a better understanding of challenges and opportunities from the analysis of data in motion. Thus the increasing investment from the various sectors is expected to drive the growth of the streaming analytics market size.

Streaming analytics tools are being used by businesses to develop new business channels and improve customer interactions. As a result, fields like marketing, finance, and operations are becoming more interested in streaming analytics. This, in turn, is expected to further fuel the streaming analytics market size.

Ongoing partnership & product launches taking place in the streaming analytics market are expected to further propel the streaming analytics market size. To gain a competitive edge over other players and expand the reach of commercial applications, streaming analytics vendors are focusing on creating new data integration and high event-streaming analytics capabilities. As a result, these companies are pursuing a variety of tactics, such as launching new products or collaborating with technology start-ups to create creative technologies, which is fueling the growth of the streaming analytics industry.

Cloud-based streaming analytics solutions are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the players in the streaming analytics market. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) streaming analytics solutions offer businesses the option of switching to a subscription-based service model. Low-latency data transformation is also a feature of cloud-based streaming analytics solutions.

STREAMING ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment dominated the streaming analytics market in 2019, owing to high spending on data analytics tools as well as massive data generation by these organizations.

The IT and Telecom industry vertical dominated the streaming analytics market share in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growing need to analyze large quantities of operational data such as application usage statistics, customers' location, and other performance data to enhance service delivery and personalization has propelled this sector's market share.

Based on region, North America dominated the global streaming analytics market share in 2019 and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The involvement of many leading streaming analytics software vendors such as Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and others contribute to the region's supremacy. These companies are focusing their efforts on the creation and commercialization of streaming analytics tools for industrial and consumer use.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON STREAMING ANALYTICS MARKET

Post COVID-19 emergence, the media & entertainment industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to sudden extensive growth in OTT applications on smartphones.

STREAMING ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Software

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium sized Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Fraud Detection

Predictive Asset Management

Risk Management

Network Management and Optimization

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Location Intelligence

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Retail and E-Commerce

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Software AG

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Amazon Web Services

SQLstream, Inc.

Impetus Technologies, Inc.

