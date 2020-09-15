Streaming Rights and Wrongs: TikTok and Soundtrack Your Brand Secure Deals, While Twitch is Challenged

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the streaming industry "Streaming Rights and Wrongs"

TikTok has announced a distribution partnership with UnitedMasters. The deal will involve TikTok promoting music from UnitedMasters' artists on its platform. TikTok will also add music from UnitedMasters to its commercial music library of royalty-free music for use with companies' promotional content. Business to business streaming service Soundtrack Your Brand has also signed a global licensing agreement with Universal Music Group. The company hopes that the expanded music catalog the deal brings will encourage businesses using private streaming accounts to move to its legal streaming alternative.



Meanwhile, musicians and record label representatives have challenged Twitch to deal with unlicensed music streaming. The Artists Rights Alliance published a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos urging him to ensure that artists are fairly compensated for the use of their music on the Amazon-owned platform. While representatives from the Recording Industry Association of America have questioned why Twitch, unlike other streaming services like Instagram Live, Amazon Music and Youtube, does not have a licensing agreement in place with record labels.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Streaming Rights and Wrongs"

