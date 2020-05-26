Streaming Services Continue to See Shifts in Viewing Behaviors During the COVID-19 Pandemic

When it comes to viewing entertainment through devices like streaming boxes/sticks and smart TVs, the "big five" streaming services still account for the majority of total over-the-top (OTT) hours streamed at home – upwards of 80 percent. Over the last two months, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ saw growth in share of streaming hours through the week of May 11 versus February 3. While Disney+ currently holds a smaller share of streaming hours among the "big five", it is nearly two times larger than the next video-oriented OTT app offering in terms of streaming hours.

Disney+ grew during the pandemic when looking at growth relative to its previous share. Some of the growth is likely related to content released to the streaming platform, such as the straight-to-VOD release of the movie "Onward" which landed on Disney+ on April 3, 2020.

Other key points included:

According to Comscore's Total Home Panel data, average in-home data consumption was up 33 percent during the first ten days of May 2020 compared to the first ten days of May 2019 ( May 1-10, 2020 versus May 1-10, 2019 ). This follows 28 percent and 36 percent year-over-year increases in March and April 2020 , respectively. Smart TVs (+60 percent), mobile phones (+47 percent), streaming boxes/sticks (+39 percent), and smart speakers (+35 percent) are driving the year-over-year growth trends.

As governments start to re-open, in-home data consumption and OTT streaming habits will likely continue to shift. Comscore will continue to monitor the changing consumption and provide ongoing insights on its Coronavirus Insights Hub. To learn more about OTT streaming consumption and trends, contact us today.

