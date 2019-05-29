Streaming Video Alliance Kicks Off Its Five-Year Anniversary and Holds Annual Member Meeting at the Comcast Technology Center

FREMONT, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum solving challenges to improve the video experience, convenes today in Philadelphia, Pa. at the new Comcast Technology Center . Highlights from the two-day Annual Member Meeting include multiple breakout sessions for the Working Groups, keynotes by Comcast CTO Mark Zelesko and Comcast SVP Business and Industry Affairs Mark Hess, and nominations for the Board of Directors.

"We have a lot of ground to cover in these next two days with a robust agenda for the Working Groups. As the Alliance has grown, the two-day meeting format has become our new standard, allowing us to dive deeper into the important contributions our members are making within the Working Groups," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. "The Comcast Technology Center is a great venue to kick off this year's celebration of the Alliance's fifth anniversary, and I look forward to the progress the Alliance will make this year."

The Alliance's Working Groups will meet in person to discuss their latest initiatives and papers. Highlights include:

Advertising Working Group: Discussion on the ad monitoring proof of concept.

Discussion on the ad monitoring proof of concept. Open Caching Working Group: Discussion on the Standards URI Tokenization format; updates on MEC and ES-OCN/Home Caching; and a discussion on the VR Caching proof of concept.

Discussion on the Standards URI Tokenization format; updates on MEC and ES-OCN/Home Caching; and a discussion on the VR Caching proof of concept. QoE/Measurement Working Group : Discussion on the current status of the group's End-to-End Monitoring document.

: Discussion on the current status of the group's End-to-End Monitoring document. Privacy and Protection Working Group : Working session on the Streaming Security document.

: Working session on the Streaming Security document. Network and Transport Working Group: A session on the taxonomy of OTT media uses and transport protocols; and a discussion on the development of Quic (rebrand of HTTP3).

A session on the taxonomy of OTT media uses and transport protocols; and a discussion on the development of Quic (rebrand of HTTP3). Live Streaming Working Group: Review of the document status and the group's open items.

Review of the document status and the group's open items. VR Study Group: Review of the timeline for the 360-degree Video Streaming Latency proof of concept.

Each year two board members are elected from the Principal Membership. Nominations will close at the Annual Member Meeting, voting will open for the Board of Director elections, and appointments will be announced in June 2019.

Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anevia, Broadpeak, CBC, CDNetworks, Citrix, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Comcast, Commscope, Compira Labs, Concurrent, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Edgeware, Eluvio, Endeavor Streaming, Ericsson, Espial Group, FOX Networks, Friend MTS, Globo, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, IBM, Interra Systems, Irdeto, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, NAGRA, NBCUniversal, NCTA, NetInsight, Neustar, Nice People at Work, NTT East, Opticom GmbH, Penthera, Quibi, Quortex, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Streamroot, System73, Tektronix, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, Telestream, Toshiba, Touchstream, Velocix, Verimatrix, Verizon, Viacom, ViaSat Inc., Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.

For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

About the Streaming Video Alliance

Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance is a global association of organizations from across the video ecosystem that have come together to collaborate on building solutions to the technical challenges facing the streaming video industry. Through best practices, specifications, functional requirements, proof-of-concepts, and other documents published by its working and study groups, the Alliance strives to improve the end-user video experience and promote increased adoption of streaming. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org .

Press Contact

Amber Winans

Bhava Communications

(510) 984-1526

SVA@Bhavacom.com

SOURCE Streaming Video Alliance

Related Links

https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org

