Streamline Health® Reports Second Quarter 2018 Revenues Of $5.3 Million; ($1.5 Million) Net Loss; Adjusted EBITDA Of $0.4 Million

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ : STRM ), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2018, which ended July 31, 2018.

Revenues for the three-month period ended July 31, 2018 decreased approximately 11% to $5.3 million over the July 31, 2017 quarter revenue of $5.9 million. Recurring revenue comprised 83% of total revenue in the quarter. Revenues for the first six months of fiscal year 2018 were $11.5 million, down approximately 3% as compared to $11.8 million in the first half of fiscal 2017.

Net loss for the second quarter was $(1.5 million) as compared to a ($1.1 million) net loss in the same period a year ago. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2018 was ($2.1 million) as compared to ($3.1 million) net loss for the same period in 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2018 was $0.4 million, down from $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2018 was $1.0 million, as compared to $45,000 in the first half of fiscal 2017.

"We continued to make meaningful operational progress in the second quarter. Our bookings included our first Abstracting client through our reseller agreement with Allscripts, and two new eValuator clients - one of which is a leading educational facility on the west coast, which uses Epic as their EMR provider," stated David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "We continue to drive incremental operational efficiencies and we are deploying these savings to fund future growth and development. In the second quarter we expanded the capabilities of eValuator from the original Inpatient version to Outpatient; Profee – for physician practices, and Value-based Care (by adding Hospital Acquired Conditions, HACs, and Patient Safety Indicators, PSIs). We believe we have a spectrum of middle revenue cycle solutions for healthcare providers that no other competitor in the marketplace can match.

In addition, during the quarter we brought Tom Gibson on to our team at Streamline Health. We are very excited to have Tom on the team given his extensive financial and strategic experience in the industry."

Highlights for the second quarter ended July 31, 2018 included:

Revenue for the second quarter 2018 was $5.3 million ;

; Net loss for the second quarter 2018 was $(1.5 million) ;

; Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2018 was $0.4 million ;

; New sales bookings for the quarter were $1.9 million ; and

; and Backlog at the end of the quarter was $23.4 million .

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline Health reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline Health's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline Health's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline Health's business operations.

Streamline Health defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table reconciling this non-GAAP measure to net loss is included in this press release.

About Streamline Health



Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ : STRM ) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge­ – producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions and analytics that enable providers to drive reimbursement in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future growth, new sales bookings, backlog, results of investments in sales and marketing, competitive strengths, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company's solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Systems sales $ 385,875 $ 328,692 $ 1,517,549 $ 707,415 Professional services 271,121 571,812 509,435 991,847 Audit Services 247,843 294,441 607,556 639,460 Maintenance and support 3,216,251 3,278,562 6,525,355 6,633,334 Software as a service 1,147,642 1,442,652 2,372,010 2,867,784 Total revenues 5,268,732 5,916,159 11,531,905 11,839,840 Operating expenses: Cost of systems sales 289,890 596,799 539,874 1,162,850 Cost of professional services 697,467 543,206 1,403,697 1,258,421 Cost of audit services 300,081 391,439 694,060 832,078 Cost of maintenance and support 566,248 768,140 1,214,587 1,574,662 Cost of software as a service 281,872 285,832 598,259 625,208 Selling, general and administrative 2,518,893 2,790,171 5,767,950 6,163,699 Research and development 1,212,845 1,495,972 2,275,164 3,052,910 Loss on exit of operating lease 806,163 -- 806,163 -- Total operating expenses 6,673,459 6,871,559 13,299,754 14,669,828 Operating loss (1,404,727) (955,400) (1,767,849) (2,829,988) Other expense: Interest expense (110,385) (120,377) (226,603) (247,645) Miscellaneous expense (5,383) (19,681) (93,028) (57,725) Loss before income taxes (1,520,495) (1,095,458) (2,087,480) (3,135,358) Income tax benefit (1,713) (2,607) (3,427) (5,215) Net Loss $ (1,522,208) $ (1,098,065) $ (2,090,907) $ (3,140,573) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.08) $ (0.06) $ (0.10) $ (0.16) Weighted average number of common shares – basic and diluted 19,971,090 19,834,859 19,978,757 19,765,125

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) Assets July 31, January 31, 2018 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,246,395 $ 4,619,834 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful



accounts of $267,221 and $349,058, respectively 2,238,088 3,001,170 Contract receivables 826,277 223,791 Prepaid hardware and third-party software for future delivery -- 5,858 Prepaid client maintenance contracts 560,004 506,911 Other prepaid assets 828,257 742,232 Other current assets 367,326 546,885 Total current assets 8,066,347 9,646,681 Non-current assets: Property and equipment: Computer equipment 2,876,707 2,852,776 Computer software 704,562 730,950 Office furniture, fixtures and equipment 662,157 683,443 Leasehold improvements 582,271 729,348 4,825,697 4,996,517 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,956,221) (3,834,153) Property and equipment, net 869,476 1,162,364 Contract Receivables, less current portion 683,031 -- Capitalized software development costs, net of



accumulated amortization of $19,304,635 and



$18,658,183, respectively 5,190,076 4,307,351 Intangible assets, net 5,365,257 5,835,151 Goodwill 15,537,281 15,537,281 Other non-current assets 378,672 642,226 Total non-current assets 28,023,793 27,484,373 $ 36,090,140 $ 37,131,054

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity July 31, January 31, 2018 2018 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 789,239 $ 421,425 Accrued compensation 883,386 342,351 Accrued other expenses 1,402,972 609,582 Current portion of long-term debt 596,984 596,984 Deferred revenues 8,273,251 9,481,807 Other 37,135 -- Total current liabilities 11,982,967 11,452,149 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of deferred financing cost of $92,808 and $128,275, respectively 3,638,328 3,901,353 Royalty liability 874,437 2,469,193 Deferred revenues, less current portion 882,672 332,645 Other Liabilities 316,514 274,128 Total non-current liabilities 5,711,951 6,977,319 Total liabilities 17,694,918 18,429,468 Series A 0% Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock, $.01 par value per share, $8,686,392 and $8,849,985 redemption value, 4,000,000 shares authorized, 2,895,464 and 2,949,995 issued and outstanding, respectively 8,686,392 8,849,985 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value per share, 45,000,000 shares authorized; 20,039,893 and 20,005,977 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 200,399 200,060 Additional paid in capital 82,284,445 81,776,606 Accumulated deficit (72,776,024) (72,125,065) Total stockholders' equity 9,708,830 9,851,601 $ 36,090,140 $ 37,131,054

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended, July 31, 2018 July 31, 2017 Operating activities: Net loss $ (2,090,907) $ (3,140,573) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used



in) operating activities: Depreciation 324,640 403,090 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 646,452 1,143,624 Amortization of intangible assets 469,894 666,114 Amortization of other deferred costs 228,497 161,064 Valuation adjustment for warrants liability -- (45,831) Other valuation adjustments 56,211 86,192 Loss on exit of operating lease 806,163 -- Gain on disposal of fixed assets (1,555) (720) Share-based compensation expense 366,906 555,229 Provision for accounts receivable (64,154) 166,170 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired: Accounts and contract receivables 292,442 99,068 Other assets 105,148 (333,401) Accounts payable 367,814 449,929 Accrued expenses 587,226 (352,132) Deferred revenues (1,618,004) (822,867) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 476,773 (965,026) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (14,457) (9,812) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 14,225 -- Capitalization of software development costs (1,529,177) (844,448) Net cash used in investing activities (1,529,409) (854,260) Financing activities: Principal repayments on term loan (298,492) (813,197) Principal payments on capital lease obligations -- (68,149) Payments related to settlement of employee shared-based awards (57,699) (37,002) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and stock purchase plan 35,388 -- Net cash used in financing activities (320,803) (918,348) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,373,439) (2,737,634) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,619,834 5,654,093 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 3,246,395 $ 2,916,459

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. Backlog (Unaudited) Table A July 31,



2018 January 31,



2018 July 31,



2017 Streamline Health Software Licenses $ 53,000 $ 984, 000 $ 11,458,000 Hardware and Third Party Software -- -- 50,000 Professional Services 1,867,000 2,048,000 3,517,000 Audit Services 1,019,000 1,293,000 1,454,000 Maintenance and Support 11,489,000 15,420,000 16,583,000 Software as a Service 8,936,000 13,048,000 13,300,000 Total $ 23,364,000 $ 32,793,000 $ 46,362,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. New Bookings (Unaudited) Table B Three Months Ended July 31, 2018 Value % of



Total



Bookings Streamline Health Software licenses $ 308,000 16% Software as a service 756,000 40% Maintenance and support 374,000 20% Professional services 433,000 23% Audit Services 33,000 2% Total bookings $ 1,904,000 100%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) Table C This press release contains a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP information supplements and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are used internally to manage the business, such as in establishing an annual operating budget. Streamline Health's management in its operating and financial decision-making uses non-GAAP financial measures because management believes these measures reflect ongoing business in a manner that allows meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Accordingly, the Company believes it is useful for investors and others to review both GAAP and non-GAAP measures in order to (a) understand and evaluate current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does and (b) compare in a consistent manner the Company's current financial results with past financial results. The primary limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures are that these measures may not be directly comparable to the amounts reported by other companies and they do not include all items of income and expense that affect operations. The Company's management compensates for these limitations by considering the Company's financial results and outlook as determined in accordance with GAAP and by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. Streamline Health defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees.

Reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands): (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, July 31, 2018 July 31, 2017 July 31, 2018 July 31, 2017 Net loss $ (1,522) $ (1,098) $ (2,091) $ (3,141) Interest expense 110 120 227 248 Income tax benefit 2 3 3 5 Depreciation 153 200 325 403 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 331 572 646 1,144 Amortization of intangible assets 235 333 470 666 Amortization of other costs 91 43 193 126 EBITDA (600) 173 (227) (549) Share-based compensation expense 144 288 367 555 Gain on disposal of fixed assets -- -- (2) (1) Non-cash valuation adjustments to assets and liabilities 5 23 56 40 Loss on exit of operating lease 806 -- 806 -- Adjusted EBITDA $ 355 $ 484 $ 1,000 $ 45 Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share Loss per share – diluted $ (0.08) $ (0.06) $ (0.10) $ (0.16) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (1) $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.00 Diluted weighted average shares 19,971,090 19,834,859 19,978,757 19,765,125 Includable incremental shares — Adjusted EBITDA (2) 3,053,210 3,378,484 3,064,204 3,322,319 Adjusted diluted shares 23,024,300 23,213,343 23,042,961 23,087,444

(1) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for the Company's common stock is computed using the more dilutive of the two-class method or the if-converted method. (2) The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under profit assumption, only applicable under a GAAP net loss. If GAAP profit is earned in the current period, no additional incremental shares are assumed.

