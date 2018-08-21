Streamline Health® To Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Performance On September 11, 2018

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ : STRM ), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises in the new value-based world, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial performance for the period that ended July 31, 2018, on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 after the market closes.

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 888-204-4368 and then entering passcode 1552127.





A replay of the conference call will be available from Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 12:00 PM ET to Monday, September 17, 2018 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering passcode 1552127.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ : STRM ) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge – producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website: www.streamlinehealth.net

