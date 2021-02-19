Streamline Named Top Vacation Rental Software by VRMB

CHANDLER, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Vacation Rental Software , the fastest-growing vacation rental property management software, has been named Top Vacation Rental Software in the 2021 Keystone Awards , the most respected software recognition in the industry hosted by VRMB , a leading resource for vacation rental owners and managers.

Rental property management software is the core pillar of any vacation rental tech stack, and VRMB chose Streamline as tops among mid- to large-sized systems, designed for managers of more than 50 properties. Among other attributes, the Keystone Awards praised Streamline as having "the fewest weaknesses of any rental property management software."

The program's co-founder Terry Whyte said of Streamline: "They have a strong new CRM, a hard-working and smart team with dependable customer service, and a robust development arm that continues to improve existing features while adding new ones."

Streamline CEO Carlos Corzo added: "We're gratified to be honored by Matt Landau, Terry Whyte, and the team at VRMB who are so passionate and knowledgeable about the vacation rental business. The software market is evolving rapidly, which inspires us to remain agile and continue innovating. We couldn't be more proud of what we've built as the true all-in-one solution to empower property managers."

VRMB's Keystone Awards selected this year's winners because they were:

Most frequently suggested to users of VRMB's Proprietary Selector Tool (a tool that matches softwares with any given manager's unique needs);

to users of VRMB's Proprietary Selector Tool (a tool that matches softwares with any given manager's unique needs); Verified using data from VRMB's Current User Feedback Survey (which aims to close the gap between demos of any given software and actual use cases); and

from VRMB's Current User Feedback Survey (which aims to close the gap between demos of any given software and actual use cases); and Demonstrating upward trajectories (adding new partners, releasing new features and filling gaps where tech needs were not being met by current market offerings).

To see the complete list of vacation rental software winners, visit the Keystone Awards website at vrmb.com/keystone-awards-winners-2021/ .

About Streamline

Built by property managers for property managers, Streamline Vacation Rental Software is smart, modern, powerful, and a true all-in-one enterprise platform. With more than a decade of innovation and proven excellence, Streamline's cutting-edge solution enables companies to streamline operations and maximize their profits. Streamline has quickly become an industry leader, raising the bar in property management technology. More than just a software, Streamline is a long-term business solution formulated by property managers to solve their evolving needs. To learn more, visit streamlinevrs.com .

