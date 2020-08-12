Streamline Releases Groundbreaking New CRM

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamline Vacation Rental Software, the fastest-growing property management software in the vacation rental industry, has released a new customer relationship management (CRM) system, adding revenue growth functionality to an already successful lineup of products.

"Streamline has always been an elite, enterprise level software, but today we can proudly say that we have the best CRM in the industry," says Streamline CEO, Carlos Corzo. "We listen to our customers, we're all about continuous improvement, and we're excited to deliver a next-generation platform that increases the revenue potential of our customers' businesses. We put a lot of resources into the CRM, and our commitment to innovation further positions Streamline as the true all-in-one vacation rental management software for property managers."

The CRM delivers improved lead management workflows, homeowner acquisition tracking, communications and contact management features, and the ability to run enhanced marketing campaigns to help close more leads and improve the guest booking experience. With powerful revenue generating features that work with the Streamline platform, the CRM offers a customizable, intuitive dashboard that highlights important key performance indicators. In addition to these core features, the software also includes improvements to the user interface.

An integrated phone system allows for instant views of client and owner profiles, providing users valuable information that can improve conversions and owner relations. Call recordings give users the ability to review and critique sales calls, and a unified inbox improves efficiency and saves valuable time when communicating to prospects, current customers and owners.

Streamline's drive to create a new, more user-friendly CRM was fueled by feedback from current clients and the desire to provide property managers with the most powerful tools available. More than a year of design, development, quality assurance, and implementation went into the CRM project.

