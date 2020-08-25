Streamlytics Survey: Disney+ Emerges as Streaming Service of Choice by African-Americans

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of a myriad of new streaming services this year into a crowded marketplace of established streaming service providers, there is an ever-present effort to draw and retain the growing and vocal African-American subscriber. While many have focused on celebrating African-American content, Streamlytics, a data intelligence company that sources insights directly from consumer data feeds, revealed that the streaming service of choice for most African-Americans is Disney+ amongst all the new entrants.

Streamlytics' recent survey on which new streaming services African-Americans plan to use.

Sixty-two percent of people said they are highly likely to sign up for Disney+ compared to newer services such as HBO Max and established services such as BET+. Even as BET+ holds a catalog of new African-American-focused content from headliners such as Tyler Perry, consumers still chose Disney+ more.

Disney+ adds timeliness and relevance to its Black content, which may be why that streaming platform attracts more Black viewers than does BET+ with its all-Black cast shows. During the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, BET's top offerings were mostly light-hearted drama, nostalgic sitcoms, and celebrity-packed entertainment. During that same period, Disney+ hosted its own Black content. Like Netflix, Apple, and Hulu, Disney+ focused on the Black Experience at a time when social justice became a national flashpoint. Its shows featured characters whose challenges were survival, feistiness, triumph, resilience, and overcoming inequality in pursuit of the American guarantee of equality.

While BET+ has its Black actors, culture and content - but little more beyond that - Disney+ integrates Black content with timely, inspirational, emotional, and relevant appeal and, by doing so, Disney wins.

Streamlytics' survey on Emerging Streaming Platforms looked at new streaming services that were launched within the past 12 months. For more information about streaming insights, visit https://www.streamlytics.co/insights.

About Streamlytics

Streamlytics is a next-generation data intelligence ecosystem with ultra-segmented data from today's most popular platforms. It provides highly customizable and segmented data streams directly from consumers from across their digital footprint, unlocking the power of actual usage data from diverse communities across the United States spanning millions of data points.

With Streamlytics, all of the data is collected and distributed ethically and consensually. To learn more, visit www.Streamlytics.co.

