Streamworks Media and The National Polish - American Sports Hall of Fame recognizes Grudzielanek, Mleczko, McCoy and Limas to be inducted into their 2019 Class

ESPN reporter, Adrian Wojnarowski to receive the inaugural Tony Kubek media award for outstanding sports journalism.

LIVESTREAM of the 47th Annual Polish - American Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be:
Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 8 pm EDT.

https://streamworks.media/polishamericansports

This event is available for media outlets to post directly free of charge without commercials with the use of the following IFRAME embed code:

<iframe id="ls_embed_1560786952" src="https://livestream.com/accounts/404756/events/8697495/player?width=1280&height=720&enableInfoAndActivity=false&defaultDrawer=&autoPlay=true&mute=false" width="1280" height="720" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen> </iframe>

