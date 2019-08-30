Streann Media Named As "2019 Best Technology Platform For Influencers."

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrellas Digitales®, an award that honors the influencer community, chose Streann as the premier technology to help influencers engage and monetize audiences. Over 250 content creators gathered in Miami for the gala.

Influencers are taking over the media world: a staggering number of 5 billion videos are watched on YouTube daily. There are more than 500,000 influencers on Instagram with +15,000 followers, while other platforms continue with aggressive growth as well. This trend is going to continue for the next decade but in a different shape.

Influencers must grow out of their social media comfort zone and expand their digital fame. During the last five years, they have accumulated massive reach, but little control over engagement capabilities with their audiences and basically don't own the end-user relationship.

What's next? The key will be the combination of digital distribution with the capability of forming direct relationships with their audiences, obtaining engagement levels never imagined before.

That's Streann's magic: over 70 features that allow influencers to boost digital distribution, engage with their followers on a personal level and monetize their content in creative ways.

Streann received the award due to the innovative personalization tools, like Live Polls, Live Trivia Games, Social Media multi-streaming and Data-Driven Content.

The founder of Streann Media, Gio Punzo, commented:

"We have seen Influencers like DJ Khaled go direct-to-consumers with their own platform; bringing social media followers to their webpage or Apps; now it's time for all influencers to join the movement and build direct-to-consumer relationships with our technology."

Streann Media streamed simultaneously the Influencers gala to Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Twitter Live, iOS App, Android App and to Instagram Live, a market first.

Estrellas Digitales executive producer, Alexander Treschzanskir, commented:

"Streann is a game changer! They built our fabulous interactive apps in days, End users voted for their favorite artist during the program while the content was being streamed to social media, and even to Instagram."

About Streann

Streann Media is a revolutionary SaaS platform established in 2014 in Miami. It is on a mission to empower content providers all over the world with innovative distribution, engagement, and monetization tools for the ultimate end-user experience. With Streann content, providers can build the next Netflix or Spotify or HQ with new engagement features and market first patent-pending monetization technologies. Thanks to its user-friendly all-in-one solution, the company has earned several industry awards.

SOURCE Streann Media

