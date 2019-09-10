Streetsense Taps Global Marketing Expert Zachary Tindall To Lead West Coast

"Throughout my career, I've helped brands tell their stories in unexpected ways using every tool at my disposal," says Tindall. "Consumers today, however, expect more than stunts and noise; they seek connected experiences. That's exactly what Streetsense does so well. I'm excited to join this diverse team, expand the Streetsense footprint in the West, and create the next generation of brands and places that consumers love."

Prior to joining Streetsense, Tindall served as Executive Vice President at Edelman, where he led the Southern California Digital Practice and managed an integrated marketing team of more than 50 specialists that included client services, content strategists, data scientists, creatives, paid media experts, and influencer marketers. He also restructured the Digital team to create greater collaboration across the agency, including building a fast-twitch content studio to meet the growing demands of "always on" content.

"Zach has a proven track record of operating in collaborative environments, delivering award-winning work, and catalyzing strategic growth," says Streetsense CEO Brian Taff. "Creating meaningful content for brands and places is fundamental to our clients' success. I look forward to working closely with Zach both as we expand our Los Angeles office and add new dimensions to the Streetsense platform."

Streetsense's expansion in the West Coast region further bolsters its reach, which now includes new offices in the U.S. and Europe, a broader scope of creative services, and a joint venture with CBRE Group, Inc., the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm.

About Streetsense

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Streetsense is an experience-focused strategy and design collective that creates brands people love and places people love to be. Powered by in-depth insights and an interdisciplinary approach, the 180+ professionals at Streetsense are experts at creating, transforming, and driving consumer demand to brands and places. Visit Streetsense at www.streetsense.com or in person in New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and Madrid, Spain. Follow Streetsense on Twitter and Instagram at @realstreetsense and on Facebook facebook.com/realstreetsense.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Chase

202-997-8677

jchase@streetsense.com

SOURCE Streetsense

Related Links

https://streetsense.com

