StreetTrend LLC Launches Limited Edition Shoe Label PS821 Following Successful 2018 Introduction Of P448 Luxury Sneakers

"The PS821 mission is to do something that's never been done before — produce luxury items in limited runs. We are not driven by financial goals but rather by the motivation to provide one of the best quality sneakers on the planet. Our mission is equal parts design, fit and function — but most importantly, we want to bring awareness and support to extremely worthy charities that don't always get the attention they deserve, which is why we'll eventually rotate new causes into the mix based on the needs and interests of the world at the time," explains Wayne Kulkin.

"Our PS821 sneaker launch adds the elements of exclusivity and authenticity which are central to what luxury consumers are seeking. They want to express their own unique look from head to toe, and they avoid brands that are mass-produced and sold everywhere. We will do this while maintaining our gateway-to-luxury price point. We plan to partner on a seasonal basis with one luxury retailer per market."

Conceived and handcrafted by fashion-minded artisans in the Puglia region of Southern Italy, PS821 sneakers are created for men and women who embrace and embody a modern and global sensibility, both in style and personality. The design aesthetic is a fresh take on enduring silhouettes, all exemplifying a minimal aesthetic. Every PS821 micro collection is engineered to achieve perfection in both form and function using rich materials, thoughtful details and best-in-class workmanship, from the custom-created lasts to the hand-threaded laces.

The inaugural drop will launch with two key silhouettes, the Alpha (a core classic low-top) and the Bolt (a core classic runner with a neoprene upper and TPU accents). Both feature the PS821 signature wave detail, which has already been granted an official certificate of design by the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The wave is the design manifestation of what the brand refers to as the Physics of Style. Physics is the science that studies the movement of matter through space and time — much like waves are a disturbance that moves through space and time, PS821 sneakers are dynamic style disruptors that move around the world at all times and provide standout style with every new wave of design. PS821 sneakers represent life and style in motion.

The first PS821 sneaker drop will be available for purchase in the U.S. in December 2018, exclusively at www.ps821.com. Sizes range from 35 – 48 EU, and prices range from $375 to $450. Select styles will be available online in Mexico through retail partner Grand Via and in select boutiques in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Cancún. Worldwide shipping will begin in early 2019.

The launch of the PS821 brand is the second major footwear line introduced by StreetTrend LLC.

About StreetTrend LLC - Launched in late 2017, as a footwear brand portfolio holding company under the leadership of Wayne Kulkin, former CEO of Stuart Weitzman. The company was launched as a JV partnership with Jeffrey Hecktman, Chairman and CEO of the international investment and financial services company Hilco Global, a firm with holdings in several retail and fashion brands. StreetTrend is currently designing, distributing and selling several footwear brands including P448 luxury sneakers; at Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom and other retailers and online at www.SneakerGPS.com or www.P448shoes.com.

About our Charity Partners



No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Learn more at https://www.nokidhungry.org/

Founded in 1998, The Trevor Project is the world's largest organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ young people. Every day, The Trevor Project saves young lives through its accredited, free and confidential phone, instant message and text messaging crisis services. A leader and innovator in suicide prevention, The Trevor Project offers the largest safe space social networking community for LGBTQ youth, best practice suicide prevention educational trainings, resources for youth and adults, and advocacy initiatives that protect the rights of LGBTQ people. Learn more at TheTrevorProject.org.

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed millions of lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market- driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, they've been providing families with hope, health and the opportunity to break the cycle of poverty. Learn more at https://water.org.

