Streetwear Brand Launches Peaceful Protest Capsule with Proceeds Supporting The Bail Project

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomacy Worldwide, known for being authentic and socially conscious, will be donating 100% of proceeds from their SS20 Peaceful Protest T-Shirt Capsule to The Bail Project, an organization providing free bail assistance for low-income individuals to help them return to their families and communities while awaiting court dates.

Diplomacy's creative director Eric Archibald, a mainstay in the fashion industry for over 30 years, is known for using his platform to empower people of color to stand up, stand out and stay true to themselves. Growing up in the Caribbean, a place that historically embraces African culture, Archibald brings positive street culture influence to his projects. He is currently the lead creative director and costume designer for LEGENDARY on HBO Max.

Disheartened with other fashion brands' lack of commitment to the cause and the culture, while watching in disbelief as those with vast financial means contributed the bare minimum, he sprang into action, developing a plan for Diplomacy to be a part of the movement. In the age of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Bail Project's resources are especially crucial as the nation faces healing and positive change from two major crises. Preventing the spread of the deadly virus is still just as prominent as the demand for justice.

Diplomacy has a track record of stepping up for causes of this nature, having worked closely in the past with the Black Retail Action Group (BRAG), Hoodies for the Homeless, and The Lineage Project.

The Peaceful Protest Capsule, conceived several months ago as part of the SS20 collection, is more relevant now than ever. Each of the four t-shirts retails for $50, with all proceeds going directly to The Bail Project. Messages printed on tees include "The Revolution Will Be Live Streamed," "This Is A Peaceful Protest," "Look Deeper" and "MasterPeace."

"This is an effort to support and protect the marginalized voices that have the courage to stand in harm's way in order to speak up for what is right. Every single penny of profit is going to be used to help them," said Eric Archibald, creative director of Diplomacy Worldwide.

The Peaceful Protest Capsule will be sold in Macy's upon re-opening and on www.DiplomacyWorldwide.com.

For more information on The Bail Project visit www.BailProject.org.

For more information on Diplomacy Worldwide visit www.DiplomacyWorldwide.com.

ABOUT DIPLOMACY WORLDWIDE

DIPLOMACY is a premium street-wear brand based in New York City and London. Through the artistic vision of Creative Director Eric Archibald, DIPLOMACY sees fashion as a universal form of expression through which people all over the world can connect. Using classic silhouettes and lux fabrications, they design thoughtwear, in that each piece of the collection promotes a concept related to the practices of mindfulness, tact, and civility.

