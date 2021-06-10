Strella Biotech Wins Startup Lab Pitch Competition During GS1 Connect: Digital Edition

EWING, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US announces that Strella Biotech, a sensor technology startup that can predict the maturity of produce and help reduce food waste, has won the $10,000 first-place grand prize in the third-annual GS1 US Startup Lab Pitch Competition. Additionally, Magnomer, producer of magnetizable inks for enhanced recycling, won the $4,000 second-place prize, and MeCycle, a data-rich consumer recycling platform that helps prevent beverage bottles and cans from being discarded in landfills or oceans, was awarded the $2,000 third-place prize. The winners were announced today during GS1 Connect: Digital Edition, a virtual conference experience held June 8-10.

The GS1 US Startup Lab Pitch Competition showcased emerging technologies that could have a significant impact on commerce and supply chains. Eight startups with products that were launched between June 2018 and May 2021 were selected to present their technology capabilities to a panel of judges composed of technology experts from leading companies via a remote platform. Finalists were evaluated on their solutions' innovation, usability and potential societal impact, how GS1 Standards were incorporated and their overall presentation of the product.

"Using GS1 Standards as a foundation, these startups have created innovative solutions that contribute to sustainability and circular economy in truly meaningful ways," said Melanie Nuce, senior vice president, corporate development, GS1 US. "In recognizing all contestants' unique capabilities, GS1 US is reaffirming our commitment to supporting the startup community and casting a spotlight on solutions that could one day help the supply chain reduce waste and perform more efficiently."

The winner of the competition, Strella Biotech, offers Internet of Everything sensors that monitor packer storage rooms and provide inventory sequences based on maturity so the packer can distribute the most mature fruit to the supply chain first.

Second-prize winner Magnomer is an advanced materials startup leveraging computer vision and emerging data carriers through magnetic ink technology that allows consumer brands to design packaging for recyclability without sacrificing manufacturability. Third-prize winner MeCycle developed an app that allows consumers to scan plastic, aluminum or glass containers and obtain detailed recycling information, including recycling incentives such as bottle deposits.

GS1 Connect: Digital Edition provides a way for supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals to virtually stay up to date on industry trends, best practices and strategies for preparing for future business opportunities by leveraging GS1 Standards. For more information about GS1 Connect: Digital Edition, please visit www.gs1connect.org.

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). For more information, please visit www.gs1us.org.

