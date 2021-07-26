Strengthening Ties Through Expanded Partnership

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmont Structures and Mlazgar Associates are excited to announce their expanded partnership. Effective immediately, Mlazgar Associates is representing Valmont Structures in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and now Wisconsin for their Transportation Product Offering. Additionally, Mlazgar will represent the Valmont Structure Commercial Product Offering throughout Wisconsin and the Michigan Upper Peninsula. This expanded agreement builds upon the success Valmont and Mlazgar have enjoyed throughout the duration of their partnership.

"We are pleased to have a partner like Mlazgar representing us in the North Central Region of the country. Their experience and proven success gives us confidence that our products will be well represented in the market," said Chris Gove, Director of Sales at Valmont Structures.

Gove says the expanded partnership is a natural next step for both Valmont and Mlazgar product offerings.

"This new, expanded relationship strengthens our commercial presence in the market while rounding out our transportation offering," noted Mark Mlazgar, CEO of Mlazgar Associates.

For 75 years, Valmont has improved life by creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. From active urban throughways to small town ballfields, the safety and security that comes with proper lighting is crucial. But just as essential as the need for reliable lighting is a need to add appeal to the environment it brightens. The partnership will help Valmont Structures and Mlazgar Associates continue fulfilling the mission of improving life around the globe.

About Valmont Structures. With an uncommon combination of global resources and local expertise, Valmont Structures is a recognized leader in designing and producing engineered infrastructure for the lighting, transportation and wireless communications industries worldwide. Valmont Structures offers products that are often custom-engineered to meet the specific needs of an individual customer or site. For more information, visit valmontstructures.com.

About Mlazgar Associates. In 2020 Mlazgar and Elan merged to become one of the largest lighting and controls agencies in the Upper Midwest. We represent top manufacturers and currently have over 200 lighting and associated product lines. With over 50 associates, we serve customers with our unmatched resources in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. For more information, visit mlazgar.com.

About Valmont Industries, Inc. Valmont® is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. For more information, visit valmont.com.

