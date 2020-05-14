Stress Reduction in Challenging Times from Pilgrimage Yoga Online

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These are unprecedented times as families cope with financial challenges, health risks and stay-at-home policies that are causing untold amounts of stress and anxiety. If we don't cope well with stress, that can lead to health issues.

Sujantra McKeever, Founder, Pilgrimage Yoga Online

"We do have the ability to respond to stresses during this current pandemic and there are tools for maintaining health and wellness," says Sujantra McKeever, founder of Pilgrimage Yoga Online (PYO.yoga), a virtual online yoga studio. "Here are five activities for surviving and thriving. These techniques can be practiced at PYO.yoga using free, pre-recorded training videos, or join the live, streamed studio classes at PilgrimageYoga.com."

1. Reading. Thoughts can affect one's mood. The 24-hour news cycle is heavy on the mind. Keep the mind elastic and read inspiring content that lifts the spirit.

2. Breath. Deep, relaxed breathing is vital for personal well-being. Breath and mind are intertwined; relaxing one's breathing can calm the mind. Three times a day try to stop all activities and concentrate on taking three slow breaths. Breathe as deeply and slowly as possible. Meditating 10-15 minutes a day also helps.

3. Exercise. Daily activity is a great way to reduce stress and relieve psychological tension. Try to do two exercises a day and rotate among walking, jogging, swimming, biking, yoga, surfing and tennis. While exercising, the body will feeling healthier and the mind will think more clearly.

4. Mindful Diet. Just as personal thoughts can affect a person's mood and outlook, so too, the quality of food has a significant effect on the body and mood. Eating is sometimes used as a distraction from emotional pain and a reaction to stress. Mindful eating means being aware of both the needs of our body and the quality of the food we are consuming.

5. Create a Sacred Space. Create a sanctuary space at home for meditating and rejuvenating the spirit. Do inspirational readings, journaling, meditating, yoga and any activity that is uplifting into a zone of wellness and happiness. Make it special.

About Sujantra McKeever

Sujantra McKeever is the founder of Pilgrimage of the Heart Yoga Studio. He first became interested in hatha yoga as a young boy and used his practice of asanas (the yoga postures) and pranayama (breathing techniques) as a bridge into the "inner aspects" of yoga: concentration, meditation and contemplation. Sujantra has authored five books on eastern philosophy, success motivation and meditation.

Contact:

Neil Vineberg

Pilgrimage Yoga Online

631 377 1494

SOURCE Pilgrimage Yoga Online

Related Links

http://PilgrimageYoga.com

