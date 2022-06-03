Stress Testing Solutions Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Akamai Technologies Inc. | Technavio

Jun 03, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stress Testing Solutions Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for stress testing solutions in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The significant increase in the traction of social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) will drive business innovation and digital transformation, which will facilitate the stress testing solutions market growth in North America over the forecast period. The stress testing solutions market value is anticipated to grow by USD 2.46 billion, at a CAGR of 14.67% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications, adoption of test automation services, and the need to ensure systems can handle extreme workloads will drive the growth of the Stress Testing Solutions Market. However, easy availability of open-source stress testing tools might hamper the market growth.
Company Profiles
The stress testing solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stress testing solutions market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, and Tricentis GmbH.
Few companies with key offerings
- Accenture Plc - The company offers stress testing solutions that feature strategic planning, risk management, balance sheet management and capital management.
- Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers stress testing solutions such as CloudTest which works with websites, mobile apps, APIs, databases, and online services, as well as continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes.
- Capgemini SE - The company offers stress testing solutions that help quantify exposure to extreme market movements and geo-political events. It can also help explore potential adverse outcomes and expose vulnerable areas allowing management to set risk limits and manage liquidity and capital.
- Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions that help firms streamline their stress testing activities and establish a collaborative, auditable, repeatable, and transparent stress testing program.
- Infosys Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions that feature predictability in delivery excellence, optimized infrastructure and resource utilization, smarter, faster, simpler solutions and availability of application systems during unprecedented loads.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Value Chain Analysis
The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the stress testing solutions market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Software development process
- Marketing and distribution
- Post-selling services
- Innovation
Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by service providers to ensure a sustainable market presence.
Market Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified into segments application testing and product testing.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
|
Stress Testing Solutions Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.46 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.40
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, India, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, and Tricentis GmbH
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
