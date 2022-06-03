Stress Testing Solutions Market - 31% of Growth to Originate from North America |Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Akamai Technologies Inc. | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications, adoption of test automation services, and the need to ensure systems can handle extreme workloads will drive the growth of the Stress Testing Solutions Market. However, easy availability of open-source stress testing tools might hamper the market growth.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our latest sample report .

Company Profiles

The stress testing solutions market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stress testing solutions market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, and Tricentis GmbH.

Few companies with key offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers stress testing solutions that feature strategic planning, risk management, balance sheet management and capital management.

The company offers stress testing solutions that feature strategic planning, risk management, balance sheet management and capital management. Akamai Technologies Inc. - The company offers stress testing solutions such as CloudTest which works with websites, mobile apps, APIs, databases, and online services, as well as continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes.

The company offers stress testing solutions such as CloudTest which works with websites, mobile apps, APIs, databases, and online services, as well as continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) processes. Capgemini SE - The company offers stress testing solutions that help quantify exposure to extreme market movements and geo-political events. It can also help explore potential adverse outcomes and expose vulnerable areas allowing management to set risk limits and manage liquidity and capital.

The company offers stress testing solutions that help quantify exposure to extreme market movements and geo-political events. It can also help explore potential adverse outcomes and expose vulnerable areas allowing management to set risk limits and manage liquidity and capital. Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions that help firms streamline their stress testing activities and establish a collaborative, auditable, repeatable, and transparent stress testing program.

The company offers stress testing solutions that help firms streamline their stress testing activities and establish a collaborative, auditable, repeatable, and transparent stress testing program. Infosys Ltd. - The company offers stress testing solutions that feature predictability in delivery excellence, optimized infrastructure and resource utilization, smarter, faster, simpler solutions and availability of application systems during unprecedented loads.

To know about all major companies with their key offerings - Download Sample Now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Value Chain Analysis

The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the stress testing solutions market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Software development process

Marketing and distribution

Post-selling services

Innovation

Technavio report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by service providers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights on Parent Market Analysis and their impact in coming years.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product , the market is classified into segments application testing and product testing.

, the market is classified into segments application testing and product testing. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports

Synthetic Monitoring Market - At a progressing CAGR of 7.73%, the synthetic monitoring market share is expected to increase to USD 402.81 million by 2026. Download sample now!

Machine Translation Market - The machine translation market share is expected to rise to USD 850.62 million from 2021 to 2026, at a progressing CAGR of 14.48%. Download sample now!

Stress Testing Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Akamai Technologies Inc., Capgemini SE, Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Performance Lab US LLC, and Tricentis GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Application software

2.3.1 Input

2.3.2 Software development process

2.3.3 Marketing and distribution

2.3.4 Post-selling services

Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Application testing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Product testing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-202 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market Driver

8.1.1 Increasing adoption of mobile devices and applications

8.1.2 Adoption of test automation services

8.1.3 Need to ensure systems can handle extreme workloads

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Easy availability of open-source stress testing tools

8.2.2 Heterogeneous test environments

8.2.3 Data quality and data management issues

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 AI-based stress testing

8.3.2 Stress testing for CI and CD in software development processes

8.3.3 Increasing demand for outsourced testing services

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 43: Accenture Plc - Overview

Exhibit 44: Accenture Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Accenture Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 46: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Akamai Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 47: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 50: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Akamai Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Capgemini SE

Exhibit 52: Capgemini SE - Overview

Exhibit 53: Capgemini SE - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Capgemini SE - Key News

Exhibit 55: Capgemini SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

10.6 Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 59: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 60: Cigniti Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Infosys Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Infosys Ltd. - Key News

Exhibit 64: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Key News

Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 76: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11Performance Lab US LLC

Exhibit 79: Performance Lab US LLC - Overview

Exhibit 80: Performance Lab US LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 81: Performance Lab US LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Tricentis GmbH

Exhibit 82: Tricentis GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 83: Tricentis GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Tricentis GmbH - Key News

Exhibit 85: Tricentis GmbH - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio