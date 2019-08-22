"Stretch Your Summer" In Myrtle Beach This Fall

"Many visitors know Myrtle Beach for its summertime fun, but fall is one of the destination's best-kept secrets – offering warm temperatures, fewer crowds and incredible value for your money in the shoulder season," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "For those who have the flexibility to travel off-season, it's the perfect way to 'Stretch Your Summer' with a vacation before the end of the year."

Visit Myrtle Beach wants consumers to know that whether the summer flew by and they didn't quite get around to planning a vacation, or if they are treating themselves to an extended getaway before those vacation days expire, stretching your summer is easy with these offerings:

There are many ways to "Stretch Your Summer" this fall in Myrtle Beach , from stretching your budget with lodging and attraction deals, stretching your mind with arts and culture offerings, or stretching your limits with adrenaline-pumping activities.

, from stretching your budget with lodging and attraction deals, stretching your mind with arts and culture offerings, or stretching your limits with adrenaline-pumping activities. For those trying to maximize their last few days off, check out these 60-hour itineraries – a fun play on the destination's 60 miles of coastline and a quick guide to which activities, attractions and neighborhoods work best for a micro trip.

Just because you're on vacation doesn't mean you can't learn something new. Check out these educational and interactive options, perfect for homeschooling families or those with young, non-school-age kids need ideas to keep little ones' minds (and bodies) active during vacation.

Love the beach, but don't want to miss out on quintessential fall events while on vacation? These area events are sure to satisfy.

In addition to the ideas above, Visit Myrtle Beach is encouraging families who truly need a vacation do-over to share their stories at www.visitmyrtlebeach.com. The destination will surprise and delight those with the most compelling stories and photos with a trip yet this fall.

For more information on the "Stretch Your Summer" campaign, or to book a trip to the Myrtle Beach area this fall, go to www.visitmyrtlebeach.com.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

