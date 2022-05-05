Stretcher Chairs Market to Record a 4% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Driven by Growth in the Number of Dentists & Dental Practices| Technavio

May 05, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stretcher Chairs Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The stretcher chairs market value is set to grow by USD 62.48 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.25% as per the latest market report by Technavio. Also, the market will record a 4% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2022.
Company Profiles
The stretcher chairs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as reducing the price of their products to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Acime UK Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IBIOM Instruments Ltd., Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., LINET Group SE, Midmark Corp., NovyMed International BV, Productos Metelicos del Bages SL, Safety First Aid Group Ltd., SCHMITZ and Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Standard Steel, STOLLENWERK and CIE. GMBH, Stryker Corp., Suzhou Fabio Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., UFSK-International OSYS GmbH, Winco Mfg. LLC, WyEast Medical Corp., etc.
- HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - The company offers Barton Transfer Chairs that work together to help perform routine tasks more efficiently and provide a comfortable experience for both patients and their families.
To know about all the major vendor offerings - Download a sample report now!
Market Dynamics
The key factors driving growth in the stretcher chairs market is the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices. Dental chairs are commonly used in dental care establishments. Hence, many hospitals and dental clinics are acquiring technologically advanced dental chairs to increase the efficiency and safety of their dental procedures and services. Hospitals and dental clinics are adopting dental chairs due to technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries, and the increasing prevalence of dental diseases. The growth of the global dental chairs market is driven by the increase in the number of dentists and dental practices. Dentists in many countries prefer establishing their own dental clinics. In Canada, most dentists practice privately, either alone or through partnerships. In Australia, dental services are offered in private clinics and public healthcare facilities. Most dentists in Australia work in the private sector. Hence, the growth in the number of dentists and dental practices will drive the growth of the market.
However, the presence of stringent regulatory standards will be a major challenge for the stretcher chairs market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are hampered by the stringent government regulations that control the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sales of stretcher chairs. These regulations vary from country to country, making it difficult for global market players to operate in international markets. Maintaining the required level of quality in manufacturing stretcher chairs leads to additional costs for manufacturers and increases the overall production cost of stretcher chairs. The increased production cost poses a challenge to manufacturers and suppliers operating in the existing market and prevents them from entering new markets. Hence, the presence of stringent regulatory standards is the major challenge faced by the global stretcher chairs market.
To know about the other drivers & challenges - Download a sample report now!
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the stretcher chairs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
- By Product, the market is classified into manual chairs and powered chairs. The stretcher chairs market share growth in the manual chair segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market.
To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample report now!
Related Reports
- The lumpectomy market share in US is expected to increase by USD 1.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. Download a sample now!
- The nurse call systems market share is expected to increase by USD 536.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.32%. Download a sample now!
|
Stretcher Chairs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 62.48 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.0
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 51%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acime UK Ltd., GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., IBIOM Instruments Ltd., Jiangsu Rixin Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., LINET Group SE, Midmark Corp., NovyMed International BV, Productos Metelicos del Bages SL, Safety First Aid Group Ltd., SCHMITZ and Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Standard Steel, STOLLENWERK and CIE. GMBH, Stryker Corp., Suzhou Fabio Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., UFSK-International OSYS GmbH, Winco Mfg. LLC, and WyEast Medical Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Manual chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Manual chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manual chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Manual chairs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Manual chairs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Powered chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Powered chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Powered chairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Powered chairs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Powered chairs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 GF Health Products Inc.
- Exhibit 89: GF Health Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: GF Health Products Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: GF Health Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.
- Exhibit 92: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 IBIOM Instruments Ltd.
- Exhibit 97: IBIOM Instruments Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: IBIOM Instruments Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: IBIOM Instruments Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Midmark Corp.
- Exhibit 100: Midmark Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Midmark Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: Midmark Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 NovyMed International BV
- Exhibit 103: NovyMed International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 104: NovyMed International BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: NovyMed International BV - Key offerings
- 10.8 Productos Metelicos del Bages SL
- Exhibit 106: Productos Metelicos del Bages SL - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Productos Metelicos del Bages SL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Productos Metelicos del Bages SL - Key offerings
- 10.9 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 109: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 113: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 UFSK-International OSYS GmbH
- Exhibit 114: UFSK-International OSYS GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 115: UFSK-International OSYS GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: UFSK-International OSYS GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 Winco Mfg. LLC
- Exhibit 117: Winco Mfg. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Winco Mfg. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Winco Mfg. LLC - Key offerings
- 10.12 WyEast Medical Corp.
- Exhibit 120: WyEast Medical Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: WyEast Medical Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: WyEast Medical Corp. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article